Zachary Williams Releases New Single 'Her Picture' Featuring Ashley Monroe

Zachary Williams (The Lone Bellow) has released a new single, the stunning duet "Her Picture," featuring country singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe.

The single follows the announcement of his debut solo record, "Dirty Camaro" out October 22nd on Dualtone Records. The album was produced by Robert Ellis and Josh Block at Niles City Sound in Fort Worth, TX and features Monroe, Anderson East, singer-songwriters John Paul White and Thad Cockrell and the gospel group Settles Connection. Williams also shared the first single earlier this month - "Game For Guessing" which includes an appearance from the album's producer, Texas singer-songwriter Robert Ellis. Its companion music video was directed by Debbie Ewing.

Zachary Williams is best known as ⅓ of the Nashville-based supergroup The Lone Bellow. All born in the South, the three members met while living in Brooklyn and quickly found that in addition to having commonality in their upbringing, they all had wildly potent voices, a knack for harmonies and a desire to write in the great Southern story-telling tradition - songs about heartbreak and struggles and the human condition.

The Lone Bellow has released five studio albums with one produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Sturgil Simpson) and two produced by The National's Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten), including their most recent Half Moon Light.

What stands out most in Zachary Williams' "Dirty Camaro" is its dynamism and its musical dynamics. Each song is its own universe. There are quieter moments in the ballad "Elizabeth" and in the scorned-lover narrative duet "Her Picture" with Ashley Monroe. There are burn-the-house-down revivals ("That's Why I Still Sleep With The Lights On"), gospel meditations ("Road Over That Mountain" featuring Settles Connection), Hank Williams Jr. style bar-band tracks ("Dirty Camaro") and lounge-singer longings ("Airplane").

Listen to the track here: