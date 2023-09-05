Zach Bryan's Self-Titled Album Debuts at #1 on Billboard 200

Bryan & Co are already gearing up for an epic trek throughout North America and Canada next year.

Sep. 05, 2023

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Zach Bryan’s critically acclaimed new album, Zach Bryan, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with a total consumption of 199.56k.

Additionally, the album also entered at the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top Country Album, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Album, Top Americana/Folk Album charts and #3 on the Album Sales chart. Upon release on August 25, all 16 songs from the self-written and produced album charted on Billboard’s Top 20, and topped Spotify, iTunes, and iTunes Country simultaneously.

A number of songs from Zach Bryan have already made their presence felt — "I Remember Everything," his collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, reached #1 on Spotify US Top 200 and #1 on Apple Music Global and US. Other collaborative tracks “Hey Driver” featuring The War and Treaty and “Spotless” featuring The Lumineers also reached the Top 10. The album immediately impacted charts around the world including #1 in Canada and #2 in Australia and Ireland.

It follows the massive success of Bryan's past releases that have demonstrated incredible staying power on the charts. His Grammy-nominated anthem “Something In The Orange,” is now the longest-charting country single for a male artist on Billboard’s Hot 100, and is RIAA certified 5x Platinum. “Oklahoma Smokeshow” and “Heading South” are both Platinum, while 13 other tracks, including “Revival” and “Highway Boys,” have gone Gold.

Bryan and his band have just wrapped their 2023 sold out Burn Burn Burn Tour which set new attendance records at many arena stops along the way. Announced last week, Bryan & Co are already gearing up for an epic trek throughout North America and Canada next year.

Dubbed The Quittin Time Tour 2024, it includes stops major arenas and stadiums, kicking off in Chicago with two shows at the United Center on March 6 and 7, before heading out coast to coast with shows at football stadiums in Denver, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Click HERE for 2024 tour and ticket details.

The tour will conclude in Bryan's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma with two shows at the BOK Center on December 13 and 14. Along the way, he will be supported by esteemed artists The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner. Fans can register for presale access HERE, with presale beginning on September 6. General on-sale begins September 8.

Remaining 2023 Tour Dates

Sep 24: -          Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music Festival (w/ Lumineers)

Oct 07    -         Opelika, Al -    Auburn Rodeo

Oct 20     -       Fort Worth, TX     -       Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest Texas Edition

Oct 21       -     College Station, TX -   At the Station Festival

Dec 30       -     San Diego, CA          -  Wild Horses Festival



