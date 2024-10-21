Yuzima Philip Releases Kamala Harris-Inspired Single 'Blue Strength (Brass)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter and NYC noise rock purveyor Yuzima Philip has re-suited his pro-democracy single “Blue Strength,” a song he first recorded while Joe Biden was running for president, for his predecessor Kamala Harris.

“When I heard how powerful “Freedom” by Beyonce was, I knew I could do a brass band version that fit the energy of the campaign." Yuzima replaced the guitars with a New Orleans brass band and injected more raw energy into the song. The song is out now and can be heard on multiple streaming sites. Yuzima says, "I encourage people to go out and vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, “To save our lives and our democracy.”

Sites like Impose Mag and Under the Radar have called Yuzima a “prince of noise” and “rising indie luminary.” His latest album, “Gun Hill Projectz” is available on streaming sites.

