Yung Laced Drops Explosive New Single 'Fiji'

The track is now available to download and stream worldwide.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Continuing to inch towards the mainstream of the frenetic hyper-pop revolution, YUNG LACED shatters expectations with the release of his new energetic single, "Fiji.”

Diving head first into uncharted genre territories, YUNG LACED delivers a seismic experience with angelic vocal samples and thunderous drums that redefine the boundaries of pop. The track is now available to download and stream worldwide.

“Fiji'' marks a fascinating evolution in YUNG LACED's musical journey, offering a seamless mesh of electronic dance, pop, and trap influences. The track propels listeners into the musical realm, where a marriage is formed between nostalgia and innovation, enchanting audiences with its hypnotic production and catchy melodies.

His unparalleled versatility and artistry shine through "Fiji" as he uses his distinct talents to craft engrossing soundscapes that push the envelope of charismatic exploration. The single exemplifies his ability to wield bubbly pop elements, roaring drums, dreamy vocal harmonies, and eclectic rap flows to create a truly unforgettable listening experience. Blazing a trail in the melodic pop scene, YUNG LACED continues to elevate to new heights with "Fiji," establishing himself as an artist to look out for in the ever-evolving landscape of the music scene. 

Following a year of remarkable growth and success, including over 100k streams and recognition from platforms such as Ratings Game Music and Vents Magazine, YUNG LACED has solidified his position as a rising underground artist.  The New Jersey alternative indie artist and producer has carved out a lane of his own, capturing music lovers worldwide.

As a fresh depiction of modern artistic expression, "Fiji" is now available to stream and download on all major platforms, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in YUNG LACED's electrifying dynamic universe. He shows no signs of slowing down, leading the progressive genre-bending wave of hyper-pop.



