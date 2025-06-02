Young the Giant to Embark on 'In The Open' 2025 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Critically acclaimed, multi-platinum selling band Young the Giant has announced the In The Open 2025 Acoustic Tour. An intimate concert experience performed in beautiful spaces and venues around the country, the band will be supported by Cassandra Coleman (debut album produced by Jack Antonoff out June 6 via Warner) throughout. The tour will begin at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu, HI on August 15, featuring support from Cold War Kids, with a grand finale at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 7 where Young the Giant will be joined by Saint Motel.

Young the Giant shared that, “’In The Open’ has been our superpower as a band since we started playing music together. There’s something so thrilling about reimagining our music in a way that’s more improvised, less controlled, and in a place you wouldn’t expect. We’re hoping to bring this feeling to you in our new tour Young the Giant: In The Open. While we can’t play a full set for you under a bridge or on a cliffside, we hope these beautiful intimate venues will give you the same feeling.”

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale on Tuesday, June 3 at 10 am local time. Venue/local presales begin the following day, June 4 at 10 am local, followed by Spotify’s presale on June 5 at 10 am local. All presales end on Thursday, June 5 at 10 pm local and general on sale begins Friday, June 6 at 10 am local at youngthegiant.com.

Young the Giant will also offer an In The Open VIP Soundcheck Experience which includes access to the band’s soundcheck ritual — featuring unreleased songs, deep cuts, spontaneous stories and more.

On this tour, Young the Giant is once again teaming up with REVERB to make their tour more sustainable, engage fans in meaningful climate action, and support the nonprofit’s groundbreaking Music Decarbonization Project, which fast-tracks innovative climate solutions to eliminate the music industry’s carbon pollution at the source.

In addition to the In The Open Tour, Young the Giant has upcoming festival performances at Let’s Go Music Festival, Summerfest, Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and more. This summer, they will be joining The Lumineers for a handful of shows in the US and then heading to Australia with Bloc Party. And in early September, they are playing two special album-anniversary underplays at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, performing their debut album in full on September 4 and Mind Over Matter on September 5. Last year, Young the Giant celebrated a decade of Mind Over Matter with a 10th Anniversary Edition.

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

June 6 - Let’s Go Music Festival - Crownsville, MD #

June 27 - Hard Rock Casino - Cincinnati, OH (w/ Joywave)

June 28 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI #

July 11 - Citi Field - Queens, NY (Supporting The Lumineers)

July 12 - Tropicana Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ

July 13 - Freeman Arts Pavilion - Selbyville, DE

July 17 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (Supporting The Lumineers)

July 19 - Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino - Niagara Falls, NY

August 15 - Waikiki Shell - Honolulu, HI (w/ Cold War Kids)

September 4 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA (performing debut album)

September 5 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA (performing Mind Over Matter)

September 6 - Meritage Resort - Napa, CA *

September 9 - Quarry Amphitheater - Santa Cruz, CA *

September 10 - Pappy & Harriet’s - Pioneertown, CA *

September 12 - OC Fair - Costa Mesa, CA (w/ Wilderado)

September 13 - Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival - Templeton, CA #

September 15 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ *

September 18 - Fountain Street Church - Grand Rapids, MI *

September 21 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC *

September 22 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC *

September 25 - The National - Richmond, VA *

September 26 - Firefly Distillery - Charleston, SC *

September 27 - The Coves Amphitheater - Union Hall, VA *

September 27-28 - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN #

October 2 - Athenaeum Center - Chicago, IL *

October 3 - Athenaeum Center - Chicago, IL *

October 5 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO *

October 7 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO (w/ Saint Motel)

# festival date

*w/ special guest Cassandra Coleman

Photo credit: M.K. Sadler

Comments

