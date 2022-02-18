Young Philadelphia Artist Xeyoa Releases 'Star Shower'

Philadelphia-based artist Quadir Jackson aka, Xeyoa is making an emergence with his hip-hop-inspired sound. Solidifying his music in a fresh, melodic style, Xeyoa is able to bring a modern perspective to the table and produces songs that carry a certain artistic poise.

Over the pandemic era, Xeyoa challenged himself to make one song per day, which allowed him to expand his creative mindset. This time around, he has released an instrumental single, titled "Star Shower," which allows for a real appreciation of the elements of what makes Xeyoa's sound truly his own.

Possessing a cool-toned soundscape, "Star Shower" has some pretty serious lo-fi roots that extend from its natural hip-hop style. The beat itself might very well send you into one of the grooviest hypnotic experiences you've ever had. The power of imagery takes hold and thus is revealed an opportunity to indulge in Xeyoa's art of sound, ultimately catapulting the listening mind into a temporary state of peace and ease.

As an instrumental track, Xeyoa strategically lays out a persistent reverberation to appeal to many. With his smooth and sonically pleasant arrangements, we're certain we'll be hearing more of him and his sound soon.

"Star Shower" is now available on major streaming platforms.

