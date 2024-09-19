Yola Releases New Single 'Future Enemies'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yola releases her new single “Future Enemies,” her first new music release in 3 years, and a sonic shift for the groundbreaking artist. This is the first single from her forthcoming EP My Way, set for release November 15 via S-Curve Records, her new recording home, marking the beginning of a new era for the six-time GRAMMY nominated artist.

“Future Enemies” showcases Yola’s undeniable vocals and is a unique “anthem for acquaintances” – about that split second of early insight, knowing someone may just well become an enemy, and ducking out of the relationship before it even begins.



Layering programming and synths with organic instrumentation, she combines progressive R&B and haunting electronica into thoughtful dance floor ready synth pop. Produced by Yola, Grammy Award-winning producer Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Chris Brown, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Sia), and producer Zach Skelton (Lil Nas X, John Legend, Paul McCartney) this debut single from the forthcoming EP marks a new direction, yet a return to Yola’s musical roots, referencing UK’s Broken Beat scene, R&B, electronica and more.



Says Yola about the track, “There is a moment when you realise you’re not going to get on with someone. They haven’t noticed yet, so you have a unique opportunity to disappear from their lives before they ever realise you were destined to be enemies. It’s a luxury to not have an endless supply of negative memories about someone cause you never made them. “Why don’t we just not!” I choose to save my time for situations, spaces and people that have no ticking timer of inevitable doom, because they don’t see me or centre a reality that does not serve me or my wellbeing. Of course when you’re a woman, culturally black (as well as physically black), dark skinned (and feminine in energy), plus size (and wilfully main character in energy), from a whole different continent and living in the west- let’s say you’re going to have to be both vigilant and choosy in life, in love in work. Oh and if you also want to be real, girl!!”



The new EP, intentionally titled My Way, as a nod to her unique genre-fluid ethos, draws from a range of Yola’s influences that include progressive RnB, 70-80s soulful pop, 90s R&B and neo soul, as well as the cornerstone influence of the UK broken beats scene, from which Yola emerged, performing with Bugz In The Attic in the mid 2000s.



Broken Beat, Bruk or The West London sound, was a dance music movement who’s pioneers included IG Culture, Phil Asher, 4Hero, Gilles Peterson and collective Bugz in the Attic, who’s members included, Orin Walters (Afronaut), Paul Dolby (Seiji), Kaidi Tatham, Daz-I-Kue, Alex Phountzi (Neon Phusion), Cliff Scott, Mark Force and Matt Lord, and Hannah Vasanth who Yola collaborated on her critically acclaimed album, Stand For Myself.



My Way showcases her powerhouse vocals which soulfully explore themes including relationship boundaries, creative autonomy, and even diving into political commentary, exploring the Windrush movement and the diasporic British subculture from which Yola draws inspiration.



Says Yola about My Way, “I’ve been purposefully hinting about this direction for years. From covering Soul II Soul for Apple Music, to my covers on tour and reworkings of my songs, the broad church of soul music through the ages has always been the narrative. I’ve covered Yarborough and Peoples’s “Don’t Stop The Music” as a throwback nod to my time in the west London “Broken Beat” scene with collective Bugz In The Attic (we used to cover that song).



This time I’m exploring my love of soul music through influences like Chaka Khan, Janet Jackson, Sade, Prince, Minnie Riperton and various luminaries of rare groove and progressive RnB . Layering programming and synths with organic instrumentation is at the core of the sonic landscape, and as usual I have metabolised these elements into a concoction very much of my own.”



"For the past few years, Yola has been one of my favorite contemporary artists,” stated Steven Greenberg Founder/CEO of S-Curve Records, adding, "So, when I learned she’d fulfilled her previous recording commitments, we jumped at the opportunity to sign her to S-Curve. The music she’s been recording for this new project is classic Yola, yet she expands her musical palette by incorporating funk and late 80’s R&B influences in a very natural way. It’s an exciting evolution and I think her new music will delight Yola’s long-time fans, while simultaneously bringing lots of new listeners into the fold. We’re ready to do everything we can to help Yola build this next phase of her career."

About Yola

Yola is a six-time GRAMMY nominated artist, songwriter, and actor who has achieved critical acclaim, breakout success, and has been proclaimed as one of the most exciting and innovative artists in music today. NPR called her latest album, Stand For Myself (2021), the “best soul record of the past 20 years”, while Rolling Stone championed her as “one of contemporary pop’s greatest singers, who just so happens to also be one of its sharpest songwriters.”



Yola made her acting debut as the founder of rock and roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, in Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama, ELVIS, and earned a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. She made her awards show performance debut at the American Music Awards in November 2022, as their featured SONG OF THE SOUL performer. That same evening the ELVIS movie soundtrack won the "Favorite Soundtrack" award. Yola is a member of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, and to celebrate Yola’s impact and influence on music, her guitar was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Right Here, Right Now exhibit.



Currently, she stars on the hit Broadway musical Hadestown in New York City, portraying Persephone.

Photo credit: Valeria Rios

Comments