Yoke Lore Releases 'Everybody Wants To Be Loved' with NVDES

In the wake of his North American tour announce, Yoke Lore unveils track "Everybody Wants To Be Loved" with NVDES. Stepping away from the chill sound of his most recent Meditations EP, the single blends Adrian's idyllic vocals with an infectious beat for an irresistibly fun electronic jam that is sure to have you on your feet.

Speaking of the collaboration, indie sensation Yoke Lore states "me and Josh run into each other in weird places. I've encountered him in random LA rooftops, Parisian cafes and German airports. Our collaboration is laced with some years of growth we've seen each other go through. I think the amount of time we took to let this song become a reality can be felt in its multifarious nature. It has a hectic drive that both makes you move and leaves you yearning. The song is about not being sure about your place in the romantic world. Do we have to play that game? And when we do who do we become? But if we don't what do we miss? And all the changes we go through as we navigate those questions to build ourselves."

Josh of NVDES sums up the track with "'Everybody Wants To Be Loved' is about the angst of being human with the natural desire to share love in this volatile world."

After putting out three acclaimed EPs which gained Yoke Lore a loyal following- Far Shore (2016), Goodpain (2017), and Absolutes (2018) - 2019's Meditations stripped several of Galvin's familiar songs to their core by trading the usual electronic elements for arrangements of piano, horns, and strings. In addition to these re-interpretations, listeners found two new studio songs on the Meditations EP. This fall Galvin is set to embark on his first national headlining tour heading across the country, playing premiere venues in cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Chicago along the way.





