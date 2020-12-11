Yeahman Drops New Single 'Sakoneta' On Wonderwheel Recordings

"Sakoneta" is the new single released by Wonderwheel Recordings from multi-instrumentalist Jean Dasso, better known as Yeahman. "Sakoneta" is an evocative and transporting fusion of the folk and electronic influences that define Yeahman's signature downtempo sound. A fluttering of guitars and spacey synthesizers drift and coalesce into a ruminative and soothing sonic journey. Ultimately, "Sakoneta" provides comforting warmth and pause for reflection as the end of a chaotic year draws near.

Yeahman promotes the breaking down of barriers in electronic and world music. His live sets combine his own productions and various fine selections, drawing influence from every continent with global bass-downtempo stylings providing a common denominator.

Powered by the international success of his single "Miniyamba" (Shika Shika, 2019), his career is now taking him to another level. In Spring 2017 on Brazilian avant-garde label Frente Bolivarista he released "Transborda". His first self-produced EP, "Transborda" was a mission statement that deployed traditional folk influences and his own vision of dreamy and powerful electronic music. Here he shaped his identity, based on ethnical and popular music, studded with new tropical sounds, and pierced by intense electronic vibrations.

Apart from his lifestyle as an artist, Yeahman is also a cultural activist in his hometown of Toulouse, France. He founded and now curates the "Ghetto Sonido" events, associating live bands and DJ sets. He also programs the World Music Festival "Rio Loco", and is involved in several humanitarian initiatives, against climate change (Extinction Rebellion, Earth Night) and human rights (Autonomie) among others.

