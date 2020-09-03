YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE Releases First Singles From Upcoming Album

Watch the "Callin" video here, featuring Snoop Dog!

Fresh off the announcement of his upcoming album, TOP, multi-platinum rap superstar YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially released the second single from his highly-anticipated body of work, "Callin (Feat. Snoop Dogg)"; listen now via all digital retailers and streaming platforms below. The official music video for the release is now streaming via his official YouTube channel, HERE . "Callin" follows last week's " Murder Business "; watch the official video HERE . His forthcoming album, TOP, has made history as the first album to ever go #1 solely off of pre-orders. The album is slated to release on September 11th, 2020.

The new releases follow this month's colorful visual for " Kacey Talk ," a lyrical record named after his beloved son Kacey; the official video has already surpassed 20 MILLION views since its debut, watch now HERE .

Recently, YoungBoy appeared on the ROAD TO FAST 9 mixtape, heralding the release of the next chapter in the acclaimed Fast & Furious film series, F9. "One Shot (Feat. Lil Baby)" arrived with an electrifying music video, now boasting over 10 MILLION views; watch HERE .

Earlier this year, YoungBoy Never Broke Again made history with the release of the highly-anticipated sequel to his 2016 breakout mixtape, 38 Baby . The release of 38 Baby 2 granted him his second #1 album and made YoungBoy the third artist in history to have had 3 top 5 albums on the Billboard Top 200 in a 12 month period, following in the footsteps of BTS and Future. 38 Baby 2 debuted as Billboard's #1 Rap Album and #1 R&B/Hip-Hop Album, in addition to being #1 on the Top 200 Albums chart upon its release.

YoungBoy is on fire, having consistently released a number of rhythmic singles accompanied by energetic companion visuals. His project, Still Flexin, Still Steppin , was announced as both Billboard's #1 Top Rap Album and #1 Hip-Hop/R&B Album shortly after its release months ago, in addition to being #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The stunning influx of accolades hints at the raw talent and continued success of the Baton Rouge, LA rapper.

Watch the "Callin" music video here:

