Xavier Omär Shares Heartfelt New Single 'Feelings 4 You'

Today, San Antonio singer/songwriter Xavier Omär released his latest single "Feelings 4 You," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The soulful track is about taking a risk with love and telling your crush your real feelings. Inspired by his own romance with his wife, Xavier imagines how different his life would be if he was never open and honest about his feelings for her. He also turned to social media and asked fans to share their own stories about a crush they never told and was shocked by the amount of responses he received.

"If you've ever had feelings for someone but never told them or had to hold them back, this song is for you," explains Xavier. "I experienced the same thing with my wife before we started dating and the rest is history. The inspiration for this single legitimately comes from how I started dating my wife. She wanted to be friends and I really tried but I knew I felt more between us. Life is too short not to let people know when you love them."

"Feelings 4 You" will be featured on a forthcoming EP releasing this Summer. The new music will follow his critically-acclaimed 2020 album if You Feel that landed on NPR staff picks for The Best Music of 2020. The album was declared his "his most powerful work to date" by RNGLDR and EUPHORIA. adds it's "the perfect blend of traditional and experimental R&B." Moreover, SoulBounce proclaims Xavier Omär is "R&B's criminally underrated secret weapon" and Okayplayer names him "one of R&B's most hidden gems." Last year, NPR recruited him for a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert and said "he's on a clear path to R&B greatness." Check out the NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

How does Xavier Omär want to be remembered? As a risk taker. A classic voice. An artist who blurs musical lines. A fearless dreamer. And, with these big goals, the singer-songwriter isn't wasting any time. He takes pride in his songwriting ability and is most excited by the reward of evoking specific feelings in his listeners with his music. He draws inspiration from artists of all genres, including James Blake, Arcade Fire, and Kanye West.

Xavier Omär grew up moving across the country and as far as Japan, but he claims San Antonio, Texas as home. Music balanced out the highly structured lifestyle of his military family as his mother and siblings sang and played drums and piano, and his father was a writer, producer and the minister of music at church.

He wrote and produced his first song at 12 years of age, recording it in his basement on a 4 track tape recorder. A brief period of discouragement was tackled when Xavier Omär decided to audition for American Idol Season 11 in Houston, TX. Not making it past the preliminary judging round gave him the determination to save up to buy equipment and begin recording music again. So, add "proving American Idol wrong" to his list of goals.

In 2019, releasing the EPs Hours Spent Loving You, The Everlasting Wave, Pink Lightning and A Late February, he partnered with renowned Soulection produced Sango for Moments Spent Loving You. He followed up in 2020 with his critically-acclaimed full-length if You Feel on RCA Records. The project landed on NPR's Best Music of 2020 and had critics saying Xavier Omär is "the perfect blend of traditional and experimental R&B" and "on a clear path to R&B greatness."

Listen to the new single here: