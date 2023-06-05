Xana Drops New Single 'babyblue'

With streams surpassing 30 million on Spotify alone, Xana's music feels like a diary entry.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Canadian pop powerhouse Xana has released her new single "babyblue."

The track narrates the painful and bittersweet realization of growing older. With streams surpassing 30 million on Spotify alone, Xana's music feels like a diary entry. 

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Xana is an emerging pop powerhouse. Her command of pop music keeps her songwriting enthralling, as her blissful vocals glide across the most intimate storytelling and worldbuilding. It’s her intoxicating vibrance that sets Xana apart, as she encompasses themes of LGBTQ romance and female empowerment through her own experiences across her flourishing repertoire.

Her latest single “babyblue” narrates the painful and bittersweet realization of growing older, time passing and how it inevitably leads to becoming more distant with childhood friends. The poignant and introspective lyrics illustrate the songwriter navigating the complexities of life’s progressions and coming to terms with fading connections, all whilst longing for the camaraderie of youth.

Xana shares, “It’s about the anxiety that comes with the passage of time, looking back on those imperative teenage years with nostalgia and longing, hoping that everyone who you loved, who shaped and held you in your youth, is doing alright out there without you.”

Certain to tug at your heartstrings, “babyblue” feels like a diary entry. Layered with emotion and longing, the track shimmers with delicate harmonies, a throbbing beat and driving guitars, emitting an overall polished sound. Xana expresses, “I just want the listener to feel every ounce of it all.”

Xana has garnered humbling support from several Spotify editorial playlists including New Music Friday Canada, as well as notable press such as Earmilk and Atwood Magazine. With streams surpassing 30 million on Spotify alone, Xana continues to be a trailblazer of her time.

Photo By: Lindsey Blane



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil to Release Second Album CONSIDERANDO in July​  Photo
Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil to Release Second Album 'CONSIDERANDO' in July​   

What started as Ryan Keberle's torrid love affair with Brazilian music has blossomed into something far deeper and more enduring. Considerando, the trombonist's second album with the São Paulo-based Collectiv do Brasil, confirms that this is a singular relationship built to last.

2
Trimiklini to Host ARTS & MUSIC DAY This Month Photo
Trimiklini to Host ARTS & MUSIC DAY This Month

Trimiklini's 2nd ART and SCULPTURE GROUP EXHIBITION will bring together unique artists from different origins, backgrounds and mediums to connect their unique pasts with their conceptual concerns and material experimentation in both painting and sculpture.

3
Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy, and Trio Casablanca Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Lo Photo
Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy, and Trio Casablanca Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Animo Production will present Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy and Trio Casablanca on June 23, 2023.

4
Pete Price Releases New Single And Video To Promote Unity Amidst Political Division Photo
Pete Price Releases New Single And Video To Promote Unity Amidst Political Division

Pete Price, the award-nominated singer-songwriter, has just released his latest single and accompanying music video titled 'Common Ground.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD