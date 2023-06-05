Xana Drops New Single 'babyblue'

Canadian pop powerhouse Xana has released her new single "babyblue."

The track narrates the painful and bittersweet realization of growing older. With streams surpassing 30 million on Spotify alone, Xana's music feels like a diary entry.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Xana is an emerging pop powerhouse. Her command of pop music keeps her songwriting enthralling, as her blissful vocals glide across the most intimate storytelling and worldbuilding. It’s her intoxicating vibrance that sets Xana apart, as she encompasses themes of LGBTQ romance and female empowerment through her own experiences across her flourishing repertoire.

Her latest single “babyblue” narrates the painful and bittersweet realization of growing older, time passing and how it inevitably leads to becoming more distant with childhood friends. The poignant and introspective lyrics illustrate the songwriter navigating the complexities of life’s progressions and coming to terms with fading connections, all whilst longing for the camaraderie of youth.

Xana shares, “It’s about the anxiety that comes with the passage of time, looking back on those imperative teenage years with nostalgia and longing, hoping that everyone who you loved, who shaped and held you in your youth, is doing alright out there without you.”

Certain to tug at your heartstrings, “babyblue” feels like a diary entry. Layered with emotion and longing, the track shimmers with delicate harmonies, a throbbing beat and driving guitars, emitting an overall polished sound. Xana expresses, “I just want the listener to feel every ounce of it all.”

Xana has garnered humbling support from several Spotify editorial playlists including New Music Friday Canada, as well as notable press such as Earmilk and Atwood Magazine. With streams surpassing 30 million on Spotify alone, Xana continues to be a trailblazer of her time.

Photo By: Lindsey Blane