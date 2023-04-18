Wynonna Judd Documentary BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH to Premiere on Paramount+

Paramount+ today announced WYNONNA JUDD: BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH, a feature-length documentary following the legendary singer as she navigates the next phase of her life and career, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. on Wednesday, April 26.

The documentary will also premiere internationally in Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Wednesday, July 19.

WYNONNA JUDD: BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH offers audiences a raw, first-hand glimpse into Wynonna's life as she bravely embarks on her next chapter following Naomi Judd's untimely passing.

Beginning with the decision to honor her mother's legacy by continuing on with "The Judds: The Final Tour," the documentary captures candid on-stage and behind-the-scenes moments as part of the sold-out nationwide tour, along with personal anecdotes from Wynonna's friends and fellow artists Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.

The film also includes moving and intimate footage of Wynonna spending quiet, reflective time on the farm with her beloved family and animals as she continues to process her grief.

Shared Wynonna: "It's real and it's raw. It's celebration and sadness. It's all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life. I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful."

On the heels of the documentary streaming on Paramount+, CMT PRESENTS THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE - THE FINAL CONCERT will premiere Saturday, April 29 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT exclusively on sister network CMT.

The special two-hour concert event follows Wynonna's history-making homecoming return to the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds' 1991 farewell tour for a special televised event featuring Wynonna's tourmates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all sharing the same bill for the first time ever.

"The Judds will forever be one of country music's most iconic and storied duos. Their original 1991 farewell concert was entertainment at its finest and being able to recreate that concert with Wynonna and so many talented artists is something I will cherish forever," said Sandbox Productions CEO Jason Owen, who produced both the concert special and documentary. "Watching Wynonna fully embrace this tour to honor The Judds' legacy was beyond inspiring, and I can't wait for others to witness her strength in BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH."

"Hello Sunshine is so honored that Wynonna trusted us, and our cameras, to join her on this tour and during this time. We hope that Wynonna's strength and vulnerability help others experiencing grief. We also hope that her humor, her heart and her powerful voice inspire viewers as much as they did us. This is a very special story," said Sara Rea, head of unscripted for Hello Sunshine.

WYNONNA JUDD: BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Hello Sunshine, in partnership with Sandbox Productions. Reese Witherspoon and Sara Rea (Hello Sunshine), Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser, Jason Owen (Sandbox Productions) and Bruce Gillmer, Margaret Comeaux and Leslie Fram (MTV Entertainment Studio) are executive producers along with Patty Ivins Specht who also serves as director.

For CMT PRESENTS THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE - THE FINAL CONCERT, Margaret Comeaux (CMT), Patrizia DiMaria (LadyPants Productions) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Productions) are executive producers.