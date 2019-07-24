Willow Releases Fan Sourced Video For SCRAWNY

Alt-rock trio Wallows release "Scrawny (Live from The Fonda Theatre)" today - an electric live performance and video featuring a compilation of fan footage from their 2 sold out nights at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on May 23 & 24, 2019. Relive "Scrawny" at The Fonda here. The live audio is also available to download/stream HERE

Wallows are set to play Mo Pop Festival in Detroit this weekend, followed by San Francisco's Outside Lands Festival in August, before embarking on the second leg of the Nothing Happens North American tour. The dates begin September 4th in Nashville and continue through the month. The band will follow up the US headline tour with a quick run in the UK and Europe, which includes three dates supporting Vampire Weekend in both London and Paris, as well as a headline show in Cologne, Germany (full itinerary below). For a complete list of dates & ticket information, visit wallowsmusic.com.

Check out the video here:

Wallows' acclaimed Atlantic Records debut album, Nothing Happens, is available now for streaming and download HERE. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Alvvays, Future Islands), the album includes the recent hit singles, "Are You Bored Yet? (Feat. Clairo)" and "Scrawny," both joined by official companion videos streaming now via YouTube. "Nothing Happens just stands to show that a lot will happen for the band, and they just gotten started," proclaims FLAUNT MAGAZINE. While THE LOS ANGELES TIMES touted Wallows "a young rock band worth your time in 2019," andIDOLATOR declared Nothing Happens as "one of the year's first great albums."

WALLOWS

ON TOUR 2019

JULY

27 Detroit, MI Mo Pop Festival *

AUGUST

10 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music Festival *

SEPTEMBER

4 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom ^

6 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater ^

7 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall ^

8 Cleveland, OH House of Blues ^

9 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre ^

11 Kansas City, MO Record Bar ^

12 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom ^

NOVEMBER

13 London, UK Alexandra Palace † (SOLD OUT)

14 London, UK Alexandra Palace †

15 Cologne, DE Die Kantine

16 Paris, FR Zenith †





