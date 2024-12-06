Willow Avalon Reveals New Holiday Song 'Save A Little Christmas'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout singer, songwriter and musician Willow Avalon has shared "Save A Little Christmas", a new holiday song showcasing her charming lyricism.

On the song, Avalon shares, “For me, Christmas is all about spending time with the people you love. We’ve all known what it feels like when you can’t be with that one person you really want to be with on Christmas. This is a song about that feeling.”

The new track follows “Country Never Leaves,” a single from her highly anticipated, full-length debut album, Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell, due January 17 via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound. She penned the song as an ode to the small farm town in Georgia where she grew up.

Avalon is set for a tremendous 2025, as she takes her upcoming album on the road with her first-ever headline tour across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. Following a string of sold-out shows this fall, including a recent performance at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre, Avalon will stop at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Nashville’s Exit/In, Washington D.C.’s The Atlantis, Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern, Boston’s The Sinclair and more next year.

Named one of Holler’s “Upcoming Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know,” Avalon has already garnered widespread attention with her songs “Tequila and Whiskey” and “Homewrecker,” amassing nearly 100 million views on social media to date, as well as over 15 million streams across platforms in just the last two months. Originally from Georgia and now based in New York, Avalon’s musical journey began with her first word being “Elvis.” She grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as a form of escapism. She plays, writes and produces her music alongside a small group of collaborators, crafting a sound that refreshingly blends classic country and Americana sounds. Her unique style has led her to share stages with Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin and more.

Avalon released her debut EP, Stranger, earlier this year, which serves as an introduction to her one-of-a-kind sound. The EP has garnered over 30 million worldwide streams to date and includes the viral songs “Honey Ain’t No Sweeter,” “Stranger” and “Gettin’ Rich, Goin’ Broke.”

Comments