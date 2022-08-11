Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'Take It Easy'

William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'Take It Easy'

The single is available to download on all digital platforms today!

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' join together in perfect harmony with the release of "Take It Easy," from their new 3-album set, 'Golden Classics'. Each group member's talent shines on their version of the Eagles' hit song, and their fun-loving chemistry is heard throughout the single.

'Golden Classics' which includes 'Southern Accents,' 'Country Roads,' and 'Old Country Church,' is the highly anticipated collection that contains over 30 songs spread across several genres that all have an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens.

Recently, William Lee Golden and The Goldens made their Grand Ole Opry debut as a family and continue to add shows throughout the country. The music video for "Take It Easy" was featured by M Music & Musicians Magazine and the single is available to download on all digital platforms today!

"This has always been a family favorite and since this is the 50th Anniversary for the song, it seemed appropriate to include on our new project. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed creating it," shares William Lee Golden.

'Southern Accents,' 'Country Roads' and 'Old Country Church' were recorded when Golden gathered his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, and Ben Isaacs to bring their fresh interpretations to longtime favorites.

William Lee Golden and The Goldens deliver reminiscent renditions of Johnny Cash's "I Still Miss Someone," and Jim Reeves's "Welcome to My World." Chris shines on Tom Petty's "Southern Accent," while Rusty delivers a vibrant take on Bob Seger's hit "Hollywood Nights" and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman's "Multi-Colored Lady."

There are few things more powerful than family harmony and rarely has that been more evident than on the three new albums recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame and Oak Ridge Boy member, William Lee Golden who, along with his talented sons have created William Lee Golden and The Goldens.

The Brewton, Alabama native cements his considerable legacy in the music industry with three distinctive collections that reflect his musical roots and the journey that has made him one of America's most unique troubadours.

From revered gospel classics to beloved country gems and iconic rock favorites, Golden leads his family through the songs that have been stepping stones on his well-traveled musical journey. It all comes together as a rich sonic tapestry that fans will cherish.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Maluma Joins Lineup of Talent at Billboard Latin Music Week
August 11, 2022

Maluma will join previously announced talent including Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, Chayanne, Grupo Firme, The Children of Jenni Rivera, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Ivy Queen, Nicky Jam, Kunno, Ovy On The Drums, The King of Bachata Romeo Santos, and Yahritza Y Su Esencia, with more to be revealed.
Protoje Drops New Single 'Family' Ft. Jesse Royal & Shares Tour Dates
August 11, 2022

Fresh from his sold-out European tour and U.S. festival stops – running the gambit from Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival to the Roots Picnic  – Protoje will return to the states this fall for The Lost In Time Tour. Fellow Jamaican artists and comrades Jesse Royal and Lila Iké will join him on his headlining tour. See full dates now. 
Dossa & Locuzzed Return to Viper Recordings with 'Stuff'
August 11, 2022

Following their latest delivery ‘Glow’ in collaboration with vocalist Redshift Biedermeier, the Austrian duo provide a continuation to their long standing history with Viper with a track that’s a little more cut-throat than its predecessor proving that they already know how to command a dance. Listen to the new single now!
VIDEO: Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Share 'Tonight' Music Video
August 11, 2022

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud have a long-standing collaborative history. Even as established in the industry as they both are, a lot has transpired since the last time they connected, Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired (2020), and there’s little debating that both artists have experienced a major level up in between. Watch the video now!
The California Honeydrops Announce 'Soft Spot' Album
August 11, 2022

The California Honeydrops have hit the post-lockdown ground running. Tour dates and festivals returned, including the Honeydrops’ first headlining show at Red Rocks, and, much to the delight of the band and fans alike, the group returned to the recording studio to lay down a new full-length album. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!