William Beckmann Sets Annual Las Posadas Holiday Tour for 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



William Beckmann has announced his fourth annual LAS POSADAS HOLIDAY TOUR, an intimate, seasonal experience inspired by both Latin American tradition and the spirit of community.

Kicking off in New Braunfels, TX on Dec. 10 at the Brauntex Theatre, the string of performances across The Lonestar State will feature Christmas music, crooner standards, Spanish-language favorites, and select Beckmann originals performed with a band created exclusively for this limited run of holiday performances, including a full horn section.

100% of proceeds from VIP sales will go directly to victims of the Texas floods via George Strait’s Vaqueros del Mar Relief Fund. Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale this Friday, October 10th at 10am CT here.

"It is with great pleasure that I am announcing the 2025 ‘Las Posadas Tour.’ The tour is something that I have done for a few years now and my fans look forward to it every December. This year I will be teaming up with Vaqueros Del Mar to help with the Texas flood relief. All of the VIP ticket sales from these shows will be donated to this cause,” Beckmann says. "Christmas is about coming together and being with family. We want to do our best to help the families that were affected by this tragedy.”

Notching over 100 shows in 2025, the Texas troubadour toured across the country, bringing his voice and a top-notch band to the Academy of Country Music Awards in May and serving as direct support for Flatland Cavalry, Parker McCollum, and Midland this year. In July, Beckmann was asked to share the stage with George Strait for his Strait To The Heart benefit concert, helping raise over $6 million for Texas Flood victims.

LAS POSADAS HOLIDAY TOUR Dates:

12/10 - New Braunfels, TX - Brauntex Theatre

12/12 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

12/13 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

12/18 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

12/19 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

12/20 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center