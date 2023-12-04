Will Wesley Releases New Single 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'

Country rocker Will Wesley is thrilled to unveil his latest holiday offering with the release of the Christmas single, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," perfectly timed for the festive season. This rendition of Brenda Lee's timeless classic showcases Wesley's musical prowess and innovative approach.

Premiered by Center Stage Magazine, the track not only pays homage to the original recording but also introduces a distinctive flair that sets it apart. With influences reminiscent of The Tractors, Vince Vance & The Valiants, and more, Wesley infuses the traditional holiday tune with his signature blend of country rock, creating a spirited and refreshing take on a beloved classic.

His rendition captures the essence of the season with a vibrant energy that is both nostalgic and invigorating, promising listeners a unique and memorable holiday musical experience. As part of this release, the music video was premiered by CCM Magazine!

“My version of "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree" Is a high-energy and updated version of this Christmas classic,” shares Wesley. “I have always loved performing this song live, making it the perfect single for me to release this year. Although it is a bit different, it was important to stay true to the spirit of the original.”

Will Wesley exudes an enduring tenacity that life's challenges have etched into him. From a rebellious spirit, sneaking into bars at 15 with a beard to disguise his age, to captivating audiences with his beat-up guitar on stage, Wesley's musical journey began in the Baton Rouge blues scene. Touring with legends like Larry Garner and winning the New Orleans regional division of the International Blues Challenge twice, he later served as the Music Director for Grammy-winning Blues Artist Grady Champion.

Despite his accolades, Wesley faced personal and professional crossroads, leading him to discover solace in country music. In 2020, he collaborated with producer Phil Chandler on the album "Both Sides of the Tracks," featuring the popular single "Attitude," which topped the charts in Milan. Wesley's career soared, touring globally and collaborating with Swiss Rockabilly Star Florian Fox.

However, tragedy struck in 2023 when his brother Daniel succumbed to a heroin overdose. Channeling grief into inspiration, Wesley is crafting a new set of songs, blending his rocker edge with a tender heart, marking the beginning of what promises to be a legendary career, despite already performing in prestigious venues worldwide.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

DEC 07 - T'Quilas Bar and Grill / Zachary, La.

DEC 08 - CR’s / Natchez, Miss.

DEC 14 - Sarita's Catina / Maurepas, La.

DEC 15 - The Queen Casino / Baton Rouge. La.

DEC 16 - Tavern 1820 / Ponchatoula, La.

DEC 21 - T'Quilas Bar and Grill / Zachary, La.

DEC 22 - L'Auberge Casino at The Edge / Baton Rouge. La.

DEC 23 - Triple B's Club / Pine Grove, La.

DEC 28 - Churchill's / Baton Rouge. La.

DEC 29 - Sarita’s Grill / Denham Springs, La.

DEC 31 - New Year’s Eve Private Event / Baton Rouge, La.

2024 Tour Dates

JAN 06 - CR’s / Natchez, Miss.

JAN 12 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La.

JAN 13 - Tavern 1820 / Ponchatoula, La.

FEB 03 - L'Auberge Casino - 18 Steak House / Baton Rouge, La.

FEB 09 - L'Auberge Casino at The Edge / Baton Rouge, La.

FEB 10 - Mike Anderson’s / Gonzales, La.

FEB 16 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La.

FEB 24 - Foundry on the Bayou / Thibodaux, La.

FEB 28 - 80's on 8 Pre-Cruise Bash / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MAR 01 - L'Auberge Casino - 18 Steak House / Baton Rouge, La.

MAR 02 - Mike Anderson’s / Gonzales, La.

MAR 09 - L'Auberge Casino at The Edge / Baton Rouge, La.

APR 12 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La.

APR 13 - Triple B's Club / Pine Grove, La.

To keep up with everything Will Wesley, follow the socials linked below.

About Will Wesley:

Grit has forever seeped from the pores of country rocker Will Wesley. He was born a rebellious one, sneaking into bars at the age of 15 to play the blues that pumped through his veins. Today, Wesley follows in the footsteps of artists such as Eric Church and Jason Aldean, more than ready to show off his rock edge as much as his tender lyrical heart.

Wesley has also toured several countries in Europe and Southeast Asia, performing in venues such as the Switzerland International Country Music Hall of Fame and the Jackson, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, playing alongside the likes of Alabama, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, and Robert Cray. This is somewhat of a new beginning for Will Wesley as he finds himself ready to conquer the world.