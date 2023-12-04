Will Wesley Releases New Single 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri' Celebrating One Year Anniversary Of Nintendo's Pokém Photo 2 YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri'
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center Photo 3 Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Will Wesley Releases New Single 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'

Country rocker Will Wesley is thrilled to unveil his latest holiday offering with the release of the Christmas single, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," perfectly timed for the festive season. This rendition of Brenda Lee's timeless classic showcases Wesley's musical prowess and innovative approach.

Premiered by Center Stage Magazine, the track not only pays homage to the original recording but also introduces a distinctive flair that sets it apart. With influences reminiscent of The Tractors, Vince Vance & The Valiants, and more, Wesley infuses the traditional holiday tune with his signature blend of country rock, creating a spirited and refreshing take on a beloved classic.

His rendition captures the essence of the season with a vibrant energy that is both nostalgic and invigorating, promising listeners a unique and memorable holiday musical experience. As part of this release, the music video was premiered by CCM Magazine!

“My version of "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree" Is a high-energy and updated version of this Christmas classic,” shares Wesley. “I have always loved performing this song live, making it the perfect single for me to release this year. Although it is a bit different, it was important to stay true to the spirit of the original.”

Will Wesley exudes an enduring tenacity that life's challenges have etched into him. From a rebellious spirit, sneaking into bars at 15 with a beard to disguise his age, to captivating audiences with his beat-up guitar on stage, Wesley's musical journey began in the Baton Rouge blues scene. Touring with legends like Larry Garner and winning the New Orleans regional division of the International Blues Challenge twice, he later served as the Music Director for Grammy-winning Blues Artist Grady Champion.

Despite his accolades, Wesley faced personal and professional crossroads, leading him to discover solace in country music. In 2020, he collaborated with producer Phil Chandler on the album "Both Sides of the Tracks," featuring the popular single "Attitude," which topped the charts in Milan. Wesley's career soared, touring globally and collaborating with Swiss Rockabilly Star Florian Fox.

However, tragedy struck in 2023 when his brother Daniel succumbed to a heroin overdose. Channeling grief into inspiration, Wesley is crafting a new set of songs, blending his rocker edge with a tender heart, marking the beginning of what promises to be a legendary career, despite already performing in prestigious venues worldwide.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

DEC 07 - T'Quilas Bar and Grill / Zachary, La.
DEC 08 - CR’s / Natchez, Miss.
DEC 14 - Sarita's Catina / Maurepas, La.
DEC 15 - The Queen Casino / Baton Rouge. La.
DEC 16 - Tavern 1820 / Ponchatoula, La.
DEC 21 - T'Quilas Bar and Grill / Zachary, La.
DEC 22 - L'Auberge Casino at The Edge / Baton Rouge. La.
DEC 23 - Triple B's Club / Pine Grove, La.
DEC 28 - Churchill's / Baton Rouge. La.
DEC 29 - Sarita’s Grill / Denham Springs, La.
DEC 31 - New Year’s Eve Private Event / Baton Rouge, La.

2024 Tour Dates

JAN 06 - CR’s / Natchez, Miss.
JAN 12 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La.
JAN 13 - Tavern 1820 / Ponchatoula, La.
FEB 03 - L'Auberge Casino - 18 Steak House / Baton Rouge, La.
FEB 09 - L'Auberge Casino at The Edge / Baton Rouge, La.
FEB 10 - Mike Anderson’s / Gonzales, La.
FEB 16 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La.
FEB 24 - Foundry on the Bayou / Thibodaux, La.
FEB 28 - 80's on 8 Pre-Cruise Bash / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
MAR 01 - L'Auberge Casino - 18 Steak House / Baton Rouge, La.
MAR 02 - Mike Anderson’s / Gonzales, La.
MAR 09 - L'Auberge Casino at The Edge / Baton Rouge, La.
APR 12 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La.
APR 13 - Triple B's Club / Pine Grove, La.

To keep up with everything Will Wesley, follow the socials linked below.

About Will Wesley:

Grit has forever seeped from the pores of country rocker Will Wesley. He was born a rebellious one, sneaking into bars at the age of 15 to play the blues that pumped through his veins. Today, Wesley follows in the footsteps of artists such as Eric Church and Jason Aldean, more than ready to show off his rock edge as much as his tender lyrical heart.

Wesley has also toured several countries in Europe and Southeast Asia, performing in venues such as the Switzerland International Country Music Hall of Fame and the Jackson, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, playing alongside the likes of Alabama, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, and Robert Cray. This is somewhat of a new beginning for Will Wesley as he finds himself ready to conquer the world.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Misha Penton Releases Earthshine, A Haunting Tribute To The Winter Solstice Photo
Misha Penton Releases 'Earthshine,' A Haunting Tribute To The Winter Solstice

Misha Penton releases 'Earthshine,' a captivating musical tribute to the winter solstice, offering a unique perspective on this introspective time of year. Don't miss this masterpiece that invites audiences to delve into the hidden beauty of the world around us.

2
Calliope Wren Releases Another Stupid Love Song Photo
Calliope Wren Releases 'Another Stupid Love Song'

Emerging singer/songwriter Calliope Wren presents 'Another Stupid Love Song', now available on Spotify and all major music services. This nostalgic and personal track follows her anthemic single 'Her and I'. Past releases include 'No Excuses', 'We're Not Really Strangers' and 'They Don't Understand Me.'

3
Rett Madison Confirms Headline Show at The Echo in January Photo
Rett Madison Confirms Headline Show at The Echo in January

Recorded in Tornillo, Texas at the storied Sonic Ranch and produced by the Grammy Award-winning Tyler Chester (Madison Cunningham, Sara Bareilles, Watkins Family Hour), One for Jackie immerses the listener in Madison’s grief, relying on memory and raw emotion to paint a lasting picture of Jackie.

4
Video: Jake Scott Shares Music Video for One on the Way Photo
Video: Jake Scott Shares Music Video for 'One on the Way'

Platinum pop singer-songwriter Jake Scott has shared the official music video for his touching single “One On The Way,” featuring choreography from Alyx Andrushuk, as well as cameos by his wife Rachel and their son Shepherd. Jake has also announced plans for an extensive 2024 headline tour through North America and Europe.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: Patina Miller, Tony Danza & More Attend POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN CelebrationPhotos: Patina Miller, Tony Danza & More Attend POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Celebration
'CMA Country Christmas' Song List Revealed With Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood'CMA Country Christmas' Song List Revealed With Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood
Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'
Photos: Go Inside Jingle Ball in Los Angeles With Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter & MorePhotos: Go Inside Jingle Ball in Los Angeles With Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter & More

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX