Will Joseph Cook Shares New Single 'MF BASSLINE'

Will Joseph Cook throws the coolest pity party you'll ever attend with the release of his new track "MF BASSLINE." Built around the cheeky lyrical hook "I've been lower than a mother fing bass line", the rhythmic indie-pop track makes feeling down in the dumps cooler and catchier than it ever has before.

On "MF BASSLINE" Will finds himself stuck in a rut after ending a relationship. Pairing a chill beat with an addictively repetitive snare and Cook's engaging tenor, the bluesy tune is an exploration of finding the fun in life's low moments. Effortlessly catchy and fluently adaptable, "MF BASSLINE" is the perfect comfort song for any tough transition; an auditory silver lining. Will matches the track's tongue in cheek energy in the video (directed by Rob Strange), where he gallavants through his day with a literal speaker for a head as a comic depiction of his inner frustration.

Will says this about the new track:

"MF BASSLINE is about giving my inner negativity a voice. In the past I always felt uncomfortable indulging that rawness but I've learnt that bottling it up only seems to make it worse. For me music is the best way to release all those sticky destructive thoughts. When a beat really rips it can totally transform your emotions into something euphoric. Hopefully someone who's struggling feels seen by the lyrics and the track helps them air out their issues a bit."

Will Joseph Cook is one of the UK's brightest young talents. Now 25-years-old, Cook has been developing his multi-dimensional approach to crafting infectious songs since he was just 14. Finding inspiration in everything from the youthful indie charms of Phoenix, Vampire Weekend and Darwin Deez, and more recently the pop/R&B flavours of The Weekend, joji and SZA. To date, he has amassed over 130 million streams worldwide across all platforms.

"MF BASSLINE" is the latest in a string of hit releases from the multi-faceted creative, who released in third studio album Every Single Thing via Bad Hotel / The Vertex in June of 2022. An exercise in joy, Every Single Thing is a collection of unashamed love songs, featuring smash single "Be Around Me (feat. chloe moriondo)". Will Joseph Cook's third album follows his 2020 sophomore Something To Feel Good About, which featured viral triumph 'Be Around Me' and his 2017 debut Sweet Dreamer.

In autumn of 2022 he collaborated with alt-pop darling Tessa Violet on the candy-coated single "Gummy" before joining her on her North American tour. In 2023 Will Joseph Cook will headline his own tours in North American and Europe, with the North-American leg kicking off on Sunday, April 2nd at Pa'l Norte Festival.

Will has taken his high-energy live show worldwide, culminating in sold-out shows at London's Omeara, Heaven, Electric Ballroom, and Lafayette. He has also performed at high-profile international festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Boardmasters, Victorious, Secret Garden Party, Reeperbahn, Green Plugged Seoul, Corona Capital in Mexico, and Tecate pal Norte.

TOUR DATES

North American Headline Tour

Sun Apr 02: Monterrey, Mexico @ Pal Norte Festival

Mon Apr 3: Houston, TX @ HOB - Bronze Peacock

Tues Apr 4: Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Lounge

Thu Apr 6: Kansas City, KC @ recordBar, Kansas City KC

Fri Apr 7: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Sat Apr 8: Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Mon Apr 10: Columbus, OH @ The Basement

Tue Apr 11: Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Thu Apr 13: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Sat Apr 15: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Mon Apr 17: Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

Tues Apr 18: Boston, MA @ Café 939

Thu Apr 20: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Fri Apr 21: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

EU & UK Headline Tour

Sun Jun 25: Helios, Cologne

Mon Jun 26: Maschinehaus, Berlin

Wed Jun 28: Paradiso (Upstairs), Amsterdam

Thu June 29: Pop Up du Label, Paris

Sat Jul 01: Patterns, Brighton

Sun Jul 02: Exchange, Bristol

Tue Jul 04: Gorilla, Manchester

Wed Jul 05: Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Thu Jul 06: Village Underground, London