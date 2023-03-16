Will Joseph Cook Shares New Single 'MF BASSLINE'
"MF BASSLINE" is the latest in a string of hit releases from the multi-faceted creative, who released in third studio album Every Single Thing.
Will Joseph Cook throws the coolest pity party you'll ever attend with the release of his new track "MF BASSLINE." Built around the cheeky lyrical hook "I've been lower than a mother fing bass line", the rhythmic indie-pop track makes feeling down in the dumps cooler and catchier than it ever has before.
On "MF BASSLINE" Will finds himself stuck in a rut after ending a relationship. Pairing a chill beat with an addictively repetitive snare and Cook's engaging tenor, the bluesy tune is an exploration of finding the fun in life's low moments. Effortlessly catchy and fluently adaptable, "MF BASSLINE" is the perfect comfort song for any tough transition; an auditory silver lining. Will matches the track's tongue in cheek energy in the video (directed by Rob Strange), where he gallavants through his day with a literal speaker for a head as a comic depiction of his inner frustration.
Will says this about the new track:
"MF BASSLINE is about giving my inner negativity a voice. In the past I always felt uncomfortable indulging that rawness but I've learnt that bottling it up only seems to make it worse. For me music is the best way to release all those sticky destructive thoughts. When a beat really rips it can totally transform your emotions into something euphoric. Hopefully someone who's struggling feels seen by the lyrics and the track helps them air out their issues a bit."
Will Joseph Cook is one of the UK's brightest young talents. Now 25-years-old, Cook has been developing his multi-dimensional approach to crafting infectious songs since he was just 14. Finding inspiration in everything from the youthful indie charms of Phoenix, Vampire Weekend and Darwin Deez, and more recently the pop/R&B flavours of The Weekend, joji and SZA. To date, he has amassed over 130 million streams worldwide across all platforms.
"MF BASSLINE" is the latest in a string of hit releases from the multi-faceted creative, who released in third studio album Every Single Thing via Bad Hotel / The Vertex in June of 2022. An exercise in joy, Every Single Thing is a collection of unashamed love songs, featuring smash single "Be Around Me (feat. chloe moriondo)". Will Joseph Cook's third album follows his 2020 sophomore Something To Feel Good About, which featured viral triumph 'Be Around Me' and his 2017 debut Sweet Dreamer.
In autumn of 2022 he collaborated with alt-pop darling Tessa Violet on the candy-coated single "Gummy" before joining her on her North American tour. In 2023 Will Joseph Cook will headline his own tours in North American and Europe, with the North-American leg kicking off on Sunday, April 2nd at Pa'l Norte Festival.
Will has taken his high-energy live show worldwide, culminating in sold-out shows at London's Omeara, Heaven, Electric Ballroom, and Lafayette. He has also performed at high-profile international festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Boardmasters, Victorious, Secret Garden Party, Reeperbahn, Green Plugged Seoul, Corona Capital in Mexico, and Tecate pal Norte.
TOUR DATES
North American Headline Tour
Sun Apr 02: Monterrey, Mexico @ Pal Norte Festival
Mon Apr 3: Houston, TX @ HOB - Bronze Peacock
Tues Apr 4: Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Lounge
Thu Apr 6: Kansas City, KC @ recordBar, Kansas City KC
Fri Apr 7: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Sat Apr 8: Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Mon Apr 10: Columbus, OH @ The Basement
Tue Apr 11: Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Thu Apr 13: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
Sat Apr 15: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
Mon Apr 17: Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
Tues Apr 18: Boston, MA @ Café 939
Thu Apr 20: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
Fri Apr 21: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
EU & UK Headline Tour
Sun Jun 25: Helios, Cologne
Mon Jun 26: Maschinehaus, Berlin
Wed Jun 28: Paradiso (Upstairs), Amsterdam
Thu June 29: Pop Up du Label, Paris
Sat Jul 01: Patterns, Brighton
Sun Jul 02: Exchange, Bristol
Tue Jul 04: Gorilla, Manchester
Wed Jul 05: Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
Thu Jul 06: Village Underground, London