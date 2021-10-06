Will Hyde Shares New Single From Forthcoming EP 'nothing ever changes.'

Following worldwide praise on previous two singles "boy." and "our neighbors." today, 22 year-old will hyde reveals his new single "fukced up." The dramatic track is the third song released throughout 2021 from the prolific Melbourne-based singer-songwriter and is another taste from his upcoming sophomore EP "nothing ever changes." due out for release on December 10.

Released alongside a new music video that flows on from his previous two, Will continues his journey of growth and introspection from the blissfulness of childhood, navigating relationships and grappling with his thoughts and emotions as well as the frustration of isolation and the way it forces you to reflect.

"fukced up." exemplifies Will's ability to write about vulnerability and introspection in his own way. With lyrical themes touching on mood swings, the meaning of life and putting up a strong front whilst "not wanting to let people down" without drowning. "fukced up." is a song that everyone can relate to in the search to find a purpose in life.

Hyde writes beyond his years in an endearing and powerful way that is easily relatable and accessible with catchy chords and an upbeat pulse that makes you want to laugh and dance but also cry. With the kind of honest lyrical writing and storytelling similar to Tai Verdes, will isn't afraid to put his own emotions on the line and share the deepest vulnerabilities with the world.

Previously one half of producer duo SŸDE, will hyde has already achieved some incredible success throughout his career to date having become a finalist of triple j Unearthed in 2017 and going on to garner over 65 million streams as part of the project.

Now as a solo artist, will hyde has quickly made a name for himself as a rising talent with an ever growing fan base across both Australia and the United States. With a multitude of tastemakers already singing his praises, including the likes of triple j Unearthed, Ones To Watch, Clash, NME, Wonderland, Atwood Magazine, and Variance Magazine, the road ahead is full of opportunity for this bright young artist.

Listen to the new single here: