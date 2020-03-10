Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Bring the Beats to the First Interstate Center for the Arts

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are pleased to announce their "It's Time" Summer 2020 co-headlining tour. After their respective North American and European runs in support of last year's Ode To Joy (out now on dBpm Records), Wilco will return stateside, closing out each night of their co-headlining tour with Sleater-Kinney, who just closed out their The Center Won't Hold tour. The entirety of the tour is made up of outdoor amphitheatres and venues, including a show in Wilco's hometown of Chicago at Millennium Park's Pritzker Pavilion, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and more. Tickets for these go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10am. Tickets are $35, $49.50, $77.50 and $89.50 and are available at www.ticketswest.com, by phone at 800-325-SEAT or at all TicketsWest Box Offices.

Throughout the past two-plus decades Wilco has won multiple Grammy Awards, released ten studio albums, as well as a trio of albums with Billy Bragg penning music to lyrics by Woody Guthrie. They have founded their own record label (dBpm Records) and festival (Solid Sound), and 2020 sees them curating Sky Blue Sky, a destination concert experience in Mexico, for the first time. The Chicago sextet continues to be regarded as a live powerhouse, as described by NPR "To see Wilco on stage is to hear the best of the best."

The Center Won't Hold is Sleater-Kinney's midnight record on the doomsday clock. After twenty-five years of legendary collaboration, rock'n'roll giants and Northwest locals, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker rise to meet the moment by digging deeper and sounding bigger than we've heard them yet. Here are intimate battle cries. Here are shattered songs for the shattered survivors. "The Center Won't Hold drops you into the world of catastrophe that touches on the election," says guitarist/vocalist Tucker of the title track. "We're not taking it easy on the audience. That song is meant to be really heavy and dark. And almost like a mission statement, at the end of that song, it's like we're finding our way out of that space by becoming a rock band."

Watch a tour teaser below.

Wilco Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Mon. March 9 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee &

Tue. March 10 - Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall &

Wed. March 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall &

Fri. March 13 - Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall & - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 14 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma & - SOLD OUT

Mon. March 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater &

Wed. March 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

Thu. March 19 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

Sat. March 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre &

Mon. March 23 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall &

Tue. March 24 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

Thu. March 26 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts ^ - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 27 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^ - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^ - SOLD OUT

Sun. March 29 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^

Tue. March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

Wed. April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

Thu. April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre % - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl %

Sun. April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %

Wed. April 15 - Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall $

Thu. April 16 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre $

Sat. April 18 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $

Sun. April 19 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Fri. May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre (JEFF TWEEDY SOLO SHOW)

Sat. May 16 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre (JEFF TWEEDY SOLO SHOW)

Fri. June 19 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

Mon. June 22 - Merignac, FR @ Krakatoa

Tue. June 23 - Nimes, FR @ La Paloma

Thu. June 25 - Murcia, ES @ Plaza de Toros

Fri. June 26 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botánico

Sat. June 27 - Valencia, ES @ 4ever Festival

Sun. June 28 - Barcelona, ES @ Suite Festival

Tue. June 30 - San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal

Thu. July 2 - Werchter, BE @ FestivalPark Rock Werchter

Wed. July 3 - Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

Thu. Aug. 6 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts @

Sat. Aug. 8 - Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky @

Tue. Aug. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre @*

Thu. Aug. 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland @*

Fri. Aug. 14 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park @*

Sat. Aug. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre @*

Sun. Aug. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @*

Tue. Aug. 18 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station @*

Wed. Aug. 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre @*

Fri. Aug. 21 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion @*

Sat. Aug. 22 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium @*

Sun. Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts @*

Tue. Aug. 25 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion @*

Wed. Aug. 26 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point @*

Thu. Aug. 27 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater @*

Sat. Aug. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion @*

Thu. Sept. 17 - Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park #

Fri. Sept. 18 - Ashwaubenon, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park #

Sat. Sept. 19 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater #

!=w/ Young Fresh Fellows

&=w/ Kacy and Clayton

^= w/ James Elkington

%= w/ White Fence

$= w/ Ratboys

#= w/ Trampled by Turtles

@=w/ Sleater-Kinney

*= w/ NNAMDÏ

Photo Credits: Annabel Mehran and Nikko LaMere

