Whitney Houston's Unreleased Single is Unveiled From Her Highly Anticipated Gospel Album
The album is set for release on March 24, 2023.
The indomitable voice of Whitney Houston lives on with the release of "He Can Use Me," the powerful new single from I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, the long-awaited new gospel album from the legendary singer.
"He Can Use Me" is a stunning early gospel recording by a then 17-year-old Whitney. This 1981 recording reveals how even at an early age, she could sing with emotional conviction, vocal power, range, and dexterity - all hallmarks of what she would bring to her later recordings. The song is the second release from I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, following the premiere earlier this month of "Testimony," another gospel recording by Whitney.
The new song is one of six never-before-released tracks featured on the album, which is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will be accompanied by a documentary TV special and DVD. The album will be available on CD through Gaither Music Group and on all digital streaming platforms via Arista/Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) and may be pre-ordered now.
Hosted by acclaimed Grammy Award-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and produced by Barry Jennings, the documentary follows Whitney's gospel journey from her first-ever performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs to recording the soundtrack to the 1996 film The Preacher's Wife, which became the best-selling gospel album of all time. The documentary TV special, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston will air on multiple TV networks, premiering Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on both UPtv and AspireTV.
