Whitney Houston's Unreleased Single is Unveiled From Her Highly Anticipated Gospel Album

The album is set for release on March 24, 2023.

Feb. 27, 2023  

The indomitable voice of Whitney Houston lives on with the release of "He Can Use Me," the powerful new single from I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, the long-awaited new gospel album from the legendary singer.

"He Can Use Me" is a stunning early gospel recording by a then 17-year-old Whitney. This 1981 recording reveals how even at an early age, she could sing with emotional conviction, vocal power, range, and dexterity - all hallmarks of what she would bring to her later recordings. The song is the second release from I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, following the premiere earlier this month of "Testimony," another gospel recording by Whitney.

The new song is one of six never-before-released tracks featured on the album, which is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will be accompanied by a documentary TV special and DVD. The album will be available on CD through Gaither Music Group and on all digital streaming platforms via Arista/Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) and may be pre-ordered now.

Hosted by acclaimed Grammy Award-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and produced by Barry Jennings, the documentary follows Whitney's gospel journey from her first-ever performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs to recording the soundtrack to the 1996 film The Preacher's Wife, which became the best-selling gospel album of all time. The documentary TV special, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston will air on multiple TV networks, premiering Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on both UPtv and AspireTV.

Listen to the new single here:



Composer-pianist and algorithmic maestro - LARKHALL - will return in 2023 with a collaborative new album: ‘And You Were: Say You’re With Me Reworked’. Released on 26 May, the record will feature nine radical reinterpretations of songs which featured on Larkhall’s 2022 album ‘Say You’re With Me’ created during the isolation of lockdown.
Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have announced 35 U.S. dates from June through October 2023, an extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour which has had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.
Giorgos Krasidis (saxophone), Irenaeos Koulouras (double bass) and Stelios Xydias (drums) are considered to be among the most important and influential soloists and educators of jazz music on the island, so if you are a jazz fan and haven't had the pleasure yet, prepare to be musically amazed. Presented by Music in the Mountains.
German-based singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer M. Byrd has released his new track “Outside Of Town”  with Nettwerk.

Kassi Ashton Releases New Song 'Drive You Out of My Mind'Kassi Ashton Releases New Song 'Drive You Out of My Mind'
February 24, 2023

MCA Nashville artist Kassi Ashton releases brand new track, “Drive You Out of My Mind,” today. Written by Ashton with Travis Wood and Todd Clark, “Drive You Out of My Mind,” serves as the Missouri-native’s next country radio single hitting the airwaves March 13.
Shuba Releases New Single 'Come Here'Shuba Releases New Single 'Come Here'
February 24, 2023

With influences ranging from Eminem’s acrobatic bars to Ariana Grande’s irresistible hooks, Shuba has arrived at a sound that’s wholly her own. Praised everywhere from Cosmopolitan to Entertainment Tonight while recognized by names like Shakira and Celine Dion, she’s also found singles like “Indian Summer” snagging millions of streams.
Amber Run Release Album 'How To Be Human'Amber Run Release Album 'How To Be Human'
February 24, 2023

The self analytical, coming of age novella stems from an honest, vulnerable perspective of being alive. Recorded without any over-complications from RAK Studios in London, the LP touches upon elements of indie rock, dreamy bedroom pop, classic alternative and post-punk. The final result tells a story that’s raw and warm in every possible way.
DEATH BY FAME and THE PLAYBOY MURDERS Renewed By Discovery IDDEATH BY FAME and THE PLAYBOY MURDERS Renewed By Discovery ID
February 24, 2023

In advance of their season finales on Monday,  ID has renewed DEATH BY FAME and THE PLAYBOY MURDERS amid strong ratings performances. With the help of these series, ID finished as the #1 non-sports cable network in January with women 25-54 in total day (tied with HGTV), delivered 2 of ID’s highest-rated series debuts.
Special AMERICAN IDOL Episode to Air After The OscarsSpecial AMERICAN IDOL Episode to Air After The Oscars
February 24, 2023

In this new audition episode, viewers will embark on a nationwide search, with help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic singing show which is currently in its 21st season.ir
