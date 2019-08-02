Whitney Fenimore Shines On Her New Single FEEL IT TOO

Nashville based singer-songwriter Whitney Fenimore is back with a dazzling new track "Feel It Too," packaged with her previous single "Find Your Love." "Feel It Too" tells the story of finding new love, conveying seamlessly the excitement and caution that goes along with that feeling. With robust vocals and an intoxicating melody, Fenimore has proven that she can write a simple song that still captivates. Blending pop, country, and folk genres, Fenimore creates a timeless sound that pays homage to great female artists like Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile, without being stuck in the past. Her upcoming EP Highs + Lows, will be out this fall.

Singer and songwriter Whitney Fenimore is originally from Tulsa and currently based in Nashville. She began writing and recording songs in Los Angeles after graduating from college and was a semi-finalist on Season 13 of NBC's "The Voice." She collaborated with composer John Coggins on her debut EPBattle Within in 2018, which featured the singles "Find Your Love" and "Stones." Described as a "rootsy alt-country rocker" by The Boot, Whitney appeared at SXSW in 2018 and supported Grammy-award winner Lori McKenna on a run of east coast tour dates. She has performed throughout the country opening for Julia Michaels, Molly Stevens, Jake Scott and others. Her own struggles with depression and anxiety have led her to become an advocate for mental health awareness, and she stands with the LGBTQ music community in fighting for equal rights. Whitney's new EP Highs + Lows is set to be released this fall.





