Whales Shares Third And Final Single From Forthcoming Sophomore LP 'Beyond'

Aug. 24, 2023

With the imminent release of his eagerly awaited sophomore album Two Worlds Apart, illustrious bass virtuoso Whales proudly unveils his latest masterpiece, "Beyond."

Serving as the third single from his forthcoming LP, the track is the fruit of a melodious alliance with the talented Fytch, curating a sonically captivating experience unique to their collaboration.

Diverging subtly from the tonal qualities of the first two singles off Two Worlds Apart, "Beyond" conjures an atmosphere both soul-stirring and electrifying for listeners showcasing Fytch's bewitching vocals and profoundly touching lyrics.

The song embarks on an introspective exploration of self-discovery and the quest for one's place in the world. Further fueling the excitement for the forthcoming album, "Beyond" is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

Kicking off with a hauntingly beautiful intro underscored by a melancholic string riff, Whales spellbinds listeners, embarking on an introspective voyage of self-realization. The lyrics skillfully sketch an evocative tableau of solitude and grief, instilling a longing for self-worth and purpose.

The harmonious juxtaposition of hypnotic synths and a robust bassline is a testament to Whales' expert craftsmanship, as he aptly encapsulates the song's central themes while simultaneously triggering a rhythm inviting to dance. The narrative develops further in the subsequent verse, illuminating the universal struggle of discerning truth amid deceit. The song reaches its zenith in a resounding climax combining an electronic symphony with a gripping guitar melody.

Demonstrating his exceptional musical capabilities with "Beyond," Whales presents electronic music aficionados with an extraordinary and emotionally charged masterpiece. Serving as the third single from Two Worlds Apart, "Beyond" heightens the mounting excitement for the album's premiere. The escalating acclaim for his forthcoming album paves the way for a thrilling journey ahead as Whales readies himself for his eagerly awaited North American tour, poised to enthrall audiences coast to coast.

This summer, Whales graced the main stage of Bass Canyon at The Gorge Amphitheater, and festival-goers can anticipate electrifying performances at renowned festivals, including Lost Lands and Rampage Amsterdam. The upcoming release of Two Worlds Apart drawing near signifies a pivotal chapter in Whales' musical career, primed to etch an indelible impression on the bass music realm.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

