Wet Leg Reveal Soulwax Remix of 'Too Late Now'
There will be a limited physical release of the remix via Soulwax’s label Deewee on July 22nd.
Fresh from a crowning performance at Glastonbury Festival, where they pulled in the largest ever crowd the Park Stage has seen, Wet Leg are pleased to reveal a new remix of "Too Late Now" by the legendary Soulwax.
The Belgian duo have crafted a certified banger for late-night dancefloors looping Rhian Teasdale's original vocals through distorted synths and pounding bass cranking up the BPM as they go.
The blistering remix follows on from the duo's debut album Wet Leg. On its release in April, the record went in at Number 1, outselling all the other Top 5 put together and becoming the fastest selling debut since Olivia Rodrigo's Sour.
There will be a limited physical release of the remix via Soulwax's label Deewee on July 22nd. Pre-order here.
Having already confirmed Wet Leg as tour support for his Australian and New Zealand tour next year, Harry Styles recently covered "Wet Dream" on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.
Wet Leg recently appeared for the second time on Later With... Jools Holland, watch them play "Ur Mum" and "Wet Dream" here and the band also played Radio 1's Big Weekend in May.
New live shows have been added in North America, Europe, Australasia and Japan as well as support slots with Florence + The Machine and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. All dates below.
Wet Leg is available to buy on vinyl, cassette, CD and digitally. A variety of merch (T-shirt, print) is available as a bundle too.
Listen to the new remix here:
Upcoming live dates
July 9th - TRNSMT, Glasgow
July 17th - The Tuning Fork, Auckland
July 20th - Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs
July 21st - Howler, Melbourne
July 22nd - Splendour in the Grass, Byron Bay
July 24th- The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs
July 25th - Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
July 29th - Lollapalooza, Chicago
July 30th- Mo Pop Festival, Detroit
July 31st- Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts, Montreal
August 2nd - The Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto
August 4th - Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver
August 5th - Pickathon, Portland
August 7th - Outside Lands Festival, San Francisco
August 13th - Haldern Pop Festival, Rees-Haldern
August 17th- Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mezieres
August 18th - La Route Du Rock, Saint Malo
August 19th - Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen
August 20th - Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt
August 21st - Winterhurer Musikfestwochen, Winterthur
August 26th - Thing Festival, Seattle
August 28th - This Ain't No Picnic, Los Angeles
August 30th - Aztec Theatre, San Antonio
August 31st - Here And There Festival, Dallas
September 1st- Tipitina's Uptown, New Orleans
September 2nd - Nelsonville Festival, Ohio
September 3rd - The Plaza Live, Orlando
September 4th - Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
September 10th - Westword Festival, Denver
September 11th - Ghost Ranch Festival, Santa Fe
September 13th - The Depot, Salt Lake City
September 15th - The Van Buren, Phoenix
September 16th - Life Is Beautiful, Las Vegas
September 17th - Madison Square Garden, New York City w/ Florence + The Machine
September 18th - Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park
October 3rd - C3 Stage, Guadalajara
October 4th - Lunario, Mexico City
October 6th - Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle w/ Florence + The Machine
October 7th - McDonald Theatre, Eugene
October 9th - Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View w/ Florence + The Machine
October 12th - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego w/ Florence + The Machine
October 15th - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles w/ Florence + The Machine
October 23rd - Strom, Munich
October 25th - Magazzini Generali, Milan
October 26th - Mascotte, Zurich
October 29th - Mojo Club, Hamburg
November 4th - Trix, Antwerp
November 5th - Vera, Groningen
November 6th - Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin
November 7th - Kantine, Cologne
November 9th - Elysee Montmartre, Paris
November 10th - Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette
November 11th - Paradiso, Amsterdam
November 13th - UEA, Norwich
November 14th - O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
November 15th - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow
November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds
November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester
November 21st - O2 Institute, Birmingham
November 23rd - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
November 24th - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
November 25th - Rock City, Nottingham
November 27th - Limelight, Belfast
November 28th - Academy, Dublin
December 5th - Delmar Hall, St Louis
December 6th - Truman, Kansas City
December 8th - WKQZ Holiday Show, Chicago
2023
February 13th - Nagoya Club Quattro, Nagoya
February 14th - Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka
February 15th - O-East, Tokyo
February 20th - HBF Park, Perth w/ Harry Styles
February 24th - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Harry Styles
February 25th - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Harry Styles
February 28th - Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast w/ Harry Styles
March 3rd - Accor Stadium, Sydney w/ Harry Styles
March 4th - Accor Stadium, Sydney w/ Harry Styles
March 7th - MT Smart Stadium, Auckland w/ Harry Styles