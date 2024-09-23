News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

'Weird Al' Yankovic Unveils 2025 'BIGGER & WEIRDER' Tour Hitting 65 Cities Across North America

BIGGER & WEIRDER kicks off Friday, June 13 with a week of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Sep. 23, 2024
'Weird Al' Yankovic Unveils 2025 'BIGGER & WEIRDER' Tour Hitting 65 Cities Across North America Image
“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour. After two world tours in smaller venues with scaled-down, intimate shows featuring his original songs, Weird Al now returns to the big stage for the first time in six years, playing his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites which have never been performed live. With his giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band, Weird Al ups the ante on his already legendary show with a new super-sized concert experience. 
 
“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” explains Yankovic. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”
 
The tour will be supported by special guest Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is “comparable to any Grammy winner” (Los Angeles Times) and has performed sold out shows around the globe including San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, London’s Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.
 
BIGGER & WEIRDER kicks off Friday, June 13 with a week of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas, and runs across North America through September 21. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here, with public onsale beginning at 10am local time on Friday, September 27.
 
Earlier this year, in celebration of his #1 album Mandatory Fun’s 10th anniversary, Weird Al released his new single and video “Polkamania!,” a medley of some of the biggest and most memorable songs of the last decade by artists like Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Adele and Taylor Swift. He recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of his cult classic film UHF with a new 4K/UHD/Blu-Ray release with bonus features.
 
"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists of the last four decades including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. His numerous hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). His last album Mandatory Fun is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Also an accomplished actor, writer, director and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic). Yankovic’s live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations, including appearances at such iconic venues as Radio City Music Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall.

BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour Dates

June 13LAS VEGAS, NVThe Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 14LAS VEGAS, NVThe Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 18LAS VEGAS, NVThe Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 20LAS VEGAS, NVThe Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 21LAS VEGAS, NVThe Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort
June 23SALT LAKE CITY, UTMaverik Center
June 24MORRISON, CO (Denver)Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 26KANSAS CITY, MOStarlight Theatre
June 27DES MOINES, IADes Moines Civic Center
June 28WELCH, MN (Minneapolis)Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
June 29HIGHLAND PARK, IL (Chicago)Ravinia Festival (on sale TBA)
July 1TRAVERSE CITY, MINational Cherry Festival
July 2CLARKSTON, MI (Detroit)Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3INDIANAPOLIS, INEverwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 5BEAVER DAM, KY (Evansville)Beaver Dam Amphitheater
July 6KETTERING, OH (Dayton)Fraze Pavilion
July 9TORONTO, ONBudweiser Stage
July 11BUFFALO, NYDarien Lake Amphitheater
July 12NEW YORK, NYMadison Square Garden
July 13BETHEL, NYBethel Woods Center for the Arts 
July 15BOSTON, MABoch Center Wang Theatre
July 17SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (Albany)Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 18MASHANTUCKET, CTPremier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 19PHILADELPHIA, PATD Pavilion at the Mann
July 20VIENNA, VA (Washington, DC)Wolf Trap
July 24RALEIGH, NCRed Hat Amphitheater
July 25WILMINGTON, NCLive Oak Bank Pavilion
July 26CHARLOTTE, NCSkyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27HUNTSVILLE, ALOrion Amphitheater
July 29NEW ORLEANS, LASaenger Theatre
July 31AUSTIN, TXBass Concert Hall
Aug 1THE WOODLANDS, TX (Houston)The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Aug 2GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (Dallas)Texas Trust CU Theatre
Aug 3ROGERS, AR (Fayetteville)Walmart AMP
Aug 5LINCOLN, NE (Omaha)Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug 7CASPER, WYFord Wyoming Center
Aug 8IDAHO FALLS, IDMountain America Center
Aug 9NAMPA, ID (Boise)Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug 10BONNER, MTKettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug 12AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA (Spokane)BECU Live at Northern Quest
Aug 13TROUTDALE, OR (Portland)Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 14TROUTDALE, OR (Portland)Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug 15AUBURN, WA (Seattle)White River Amphitheatre
Aug 17PALMER, AK (Anchorage)*Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre
Aug 20EUGENE, ORCuthbert Amphitheater
Aug 22MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (San Francisco)Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 23MODESTO, CAThe Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Aug 24STATELINE, NV (Reno/Tahoe)Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug 26REDDING, CARedding Civic Auditorium Lawn
Aug 27ROHNERT PARK, CAGreen Music Center
Aug 29SAN DIEGO, CA*The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Aug 30INGLEWOOD, CA (Los Angeles)Kia Forum
Aug 31PHOENIX, AZArizona Financial Theatre
Sept 2GRAND JUNCTION, COAmphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Sept 4COLORADO SPRINGS, COFord Amphitheater
Sept 5RIO RANCHO, NM (Albuquerque)Rio Rancho Events Center
Sept 6CONCHO, OK (Oklahoma City)Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino
Sept 7TULSA, OKTulsa Theater
Sept 9MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (St. Louis)Saint Louis Music Park
Sep 12MADISON, WIBreese Stevens Field
Sept 13CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (Cleveland)Blossom Music Center
Sept 14COLUMBUS, OHPalace Theatre
Sept 16NEWPORT, KY (Cincinnati)MegaCorp Pavilion
Sept 17KALAMAZOO, MIMiller Auditorium
Sept 20NASHVILLE, TNAscend Amphitheater

*Support TBA

Photo Credit: Sam Jones



