'Weird Al' Yankovic Unveils 2025 'BIGGER & WEIRDER' Tour Hitting 65 Cities Across North America

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour. After two world tours in smaller venues with scaled-down, intimate shows featuring his original songs, Weird Al now returns to the big stage for the first time in six years, playing his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites which have never been performed live. With his giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band, Weird Al ups the ante on his already legendary show with a new super-sized concert experience.



“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” explains Yankovic. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”



The tour will be supported by special guest Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is “comparable to any Grammy winner” (Los Angeles Times) and has performed sold out shows around the globe including San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, London’s Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.



BIGGER & WEIRDER kicks off Friday, June 13 with a week of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas, and runs across North America through September 21. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here, with public onsale beginning at 10am local time on Friday, September 27.



Earlier this year, in celebration of his #1 album Mandatory Fun’s 10th anniversary, Weird Al released his new single and video “Polkamania!,” a medley of some of the biggest and most memorable songs of the last decade by artists like Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Adele and Taylor Swift. He recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of his cult classic film UHF with a new 4K/UHD/Blu-Ray release with bonus features.



"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists of the last four decades including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. His numerous hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). His last album Mandatory Fun is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Also an accomplished actor, writer, director and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic). Yankovic’s live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations, including appearances at such iconic venues as Radio City Music Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall.

BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour Dates

June 13 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort June 14 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort June 18 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort June 20 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort June 21 LAS VEGAS, NV The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort June 23 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Maverik Center June 24 MORRISON, CO (Denver) Red Rocks Amphitheatre June 26 KANSAS CITY, MO Starlight Theatre June 27 DES MOINES, IA Des Moines Civic Center June 28 WELCH, MN (Minneapolis) Treasure Island Amphitheater at Treasure Island Resort & Casino June 29 HIGHLAND PARK, IL (Chicago) Ravinia Festival (on sale TBA) July 1 TRAVERSE CITY, MI National Cherry Festival July 2 CLARKSTON, MI (Detroit) Pine Knob Music Theatre July 3 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park July 5 BEAVER DAM, KY (Evansville) Beaver Dam Amphitheater July 6 KETTERING, OH (Dayton) Fraze Pavilion July 9 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage July 11 BUFFALO, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater July 12 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden July 13 BETHEL, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts July 15 BOSTON, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre July 17 SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (Albany) Broadview Stage at SPAC July 18 MASHANTUCKET, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino July 19 PHILADELPHIA, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann July 20 VIENNA, VA (Washington, DC) Wolf Trap July 24 RALEIGH, NC Red Hat Amphitheater July 25 WILMINGTON, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion July 26 CHARLOTTE, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre July 27 HUNTSVILLE, AL Orion Amphitheater July 29 NEW ORLEANS, LA Saenger Theatre July 31 AUSTIN, TX Bass Concert Hall Aug 1 THE WOODLANDS, TX (Houston) The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman Aug 2 GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (Dallas) Texas Trust CU Theatre Aug 3 ROGERS, AR (Fayetteville) Walmart AMP Aug 5 LINCOLN, NE (Omaha) Pinewood Bowl Theater Aug 7 CASPER, WY Ford Wyoming Center Aug 8 IDAHO FALLS, ID Mountain America Center Aug 9 NAMPA, ID (Boise) Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Aug 10 BONNER, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater Aug 12 AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA (Spokane) BECU Live at Northern Quest Aug 13 TROUTDALE, OR (Portland) Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater Aug 14 TROUTDALE, OR (Portland) Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater Aug 15 AUBURN, WA (Seattle) White River Amphitheatre Aug 17 PALMER, AK (Anchorage)* Alaska State Fair – ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre Aug 20 EUGENE, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater Aug 22 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (San Francisco) Shoreline Amphitheatre Aug 23 MODESTO, CA The Fruit Yard Amphitheater Aug 24 STATELINE, NV (Reno/Tahoe) Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys Aug 26 REDDING, CA Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn Aug 27 ROHNERT PARK, CA Green Music Center Aug 29 SAN DIEGO, CA* The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park Aug 30 INGLEWOOD, CA (Los Angeles) Kia Forum Aug 31 PHOENIX, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre Sept 2 GRAND JUNCTION, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Sept 4 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Ford Amphitheater Sept 5 RIO RANCHO, NM (Albuquerque) Rio Rancho Events Center Sept 6 CONCHO, OK (Oklahoma City) Lucky Star Amphitheater at Lucky Star Casino Sept 7 TULSA, OK Tulsa Theater Sept 9 MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (St. Louis) Saint Louis Music Park Sep 12 MADISON, WI Breese Stevens Field Sept 13 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (Cleveland) Blossom Music Center Sept 14 COLUMBUS, OH Palace Theatre Sept 16 NEWPORT, KY (Cincinnati) MegaCorp Pavilion Sept 17 KALAMAZOO, MI Miller Auditorium Sept 20 NASHVILLE, TN Ascend Amphitheater

*Support TBA

Photo Credit: Sam Jones

