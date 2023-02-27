Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates

Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates

Tickets are on sale Friday March 3rd at 10am local time.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Time to hop in the car, load up the playlists and snacks, and join Weezer and some of the biggest names in indie rock for what will be the tour of the summer.

Introducing (*drum roll please*)... Weezer's Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer's Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.

Tickets are on sale Friday March 3rd at 10am local time. Full dates for Weezer's Indie Rock Roadtrip are below as well.

These shows, kicking off June 4th in Huntsville, AL, are the first batch following the band's incredible SZNZ project last year, which yielded the #1 Alternative radio singles "Records" and "A Little Bit Of Love."

The most inventive project to date from the band, SZNZ was a celebrated collection of EPs, made in realtime, all matching the aesthetic and sounds of each season. The completed project features some of the most inspired, exciting songs within the much-loved Weezer discography.

Pack your bags -- Weezer's Indie Rock Roadtrip is just a few months away! Dates below:
Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates


Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with Bad Man Photo
Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'
The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band’s 16th #1 Rock Radio single “Hey You,” which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.
Swim Camp Drops Album Steel Country on Julias War Photo
Swim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's War
Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris’ songwriting. On “Dougie (For Sharyl)” he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they lead you.
Jamie Ray Releases Remix of Cowboy Gangsta Featuring Peewee Longway Photo
Jamie Ray Releases Remix of 'Cowboy Gangsta' Featuring Peewee Longway
“Cowboy Gangsta” receives an infusion of energy from Peeway Longway on the Remix He comes through with a focused and fiery cameo meant to ignite impact, adding yet another dimension to this signature banger from Jamie. The original “Cowboy Gangsta” remains a fan favorite, posting up 6.7 million Spotify streams and 9.5 million YouTube views.
Em Beihold Releases New Single While Touring With Lewis Capaldi Photo
Em Beihold Releases New Single While Touring With Lewis Capaldi
Platinum-certified critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Em Beihold shares a new single entitled “Roller Coasters Make Me Sad” via Moon Projects/Republic Records. Watch the official lyric video (created by Julia Fernandez now.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Macklemore Performs 'HEROES' Off Upcoming Album 'BEN'VIDEO: Macklemore Performs 'HEROES' Off Upcoming Album 'BEN'
February 27, 2023

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of musicians making an impact in the music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Macklemore's video performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.
Amanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie MusicalAmanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie Musical
February 27, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she and the four stars of the original Mean Girls movie, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, are 'dead set' on appearing in the sequel. Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the 2004 movie, also offered her idea on how they could possibly appear in the film.
VIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEVIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
February 27, 2023

In a new cut for time sketch on Saturday Night Live, Woody Harrelson, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and more parodied a trailer advertising a new Broadway musical. The sketch featured the cast singing their own versions of songs like 'Hello' by Adele, 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' by Celina Dion, and Ariana DeBose's viral rap. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED TrailerVIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Trailer
February 27, 2023

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED is an epic, emotional, and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography, archival family snapshots and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family. Watch the video now!
Ron Gallo Debuts 'BIG TRUCK ENERGY'Ron Gallo Debuts 'BIG TRUCK ENERGY'
February 27, 2023

Lead by delicate strings and a post-punk attitude, this never rings more true than on latest single “BIG TRUCK ENERGY” released. Perhaps Gallo’s most direct and potentially uncomfortable song, it speaks to a variety of political, social and environmental issues we've all become pretty familiar with in the last few years.
share