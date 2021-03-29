Wavy Trees Scream 'I Wanna Go Out' With Debut Release

If Wayne's World and Bill & Ted's Excellent adventure collided in an alternate reality House party, Los Angeles based Wavy Trees would be the band playing in the back yard. The cosmic bartender at this gathering would be mixing swaggering rock riffs with the attitude and energy of garage-punk, dumping it into a shaker and pouring out a potent cocktail of we-could-give-a-damn fun. With the release of debut track "I Wanna Go Out" they are declaring themselves to the world with the perfect anthem for the pent-up frustration that so many are feeling after being in pandemic lockdown for more than a year. Life is short - so Wavy Trees wants to have a good time while they are here, and they hope you come along for the ride.

In talking about the catchy-as-hell "I Wanna Go Out," Wavy Trees' Zack Smith explains: "Originally, the song was titled "Don't Wanna Go Out" - but

it made no sense after the pandemic hit so we changed the chorus lyric & then it made perfect sense. We are basically just talking about the frustration of being stuck inside our own cages... And stuck in our heads - the thoughts that hold us back from our full potential as humans. Sometimes the only thing holding us back are on own selves, and we need to shake that loose and just go for it. The song also alludes to the first time of getting high & just the chaotic things that we all go through when we're young". The band recorded with legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Seether, Bush, Papa Roach, Lacuna Coil, Otherwise), who is also the owner of NRG Studios in North Hollywood, CA.

Speaking about the video, Zack continues: "The 'I Wanna Go Out' video shoot was a blast! We came up with all the ideas a few days prior & sent them to our Director Ron Geffen of Rockland Studios. The meaning behind the video is on the surface, we all put on the front that we are OK with staying inside & are keeping the real version of ourselves locked in the basement. So basically, it's our real selves trying to break out into the world, but we are also just keeping ourselves trapped within. The video was filmed at Jason's house in East LA - and Ron really captured the essence of the song. We secretly thought the video made no sense at all, but it ended up turning out great & we are stoked on it - Hope y'all enjoy!"

The band is recording new material now with Baumgardner, with more singles and an EP to be released later this year.

Watch the official video here: