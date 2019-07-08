Watch Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors' Zombie Apocalypse Music Video for END OF THE WORLD

"End of the World" - an electrified clarion call for unity, community, and revelry in the upside-down world of today - is the latest single from Holcomb's forthcoming albumDragons, due out August 16, 2019 via Thirty Tigers. The track was co-written with fellow Nashville songwriter Sean McConnell (Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw) and forced Holcomb out of his comfort zone and into new vocal and melodic heights: "Sometimes throwing a party is the only way to fight off the darkness, and I wanted it to be an epic, boisterous, raise-your-glass-and-yell-with-me anthem."



"End of the World," which impacts radio this month, joins two other previously released cuts from the album, opener "Family" and title track "Dragons feat. The Lone Bellow." On Dragons, Holcomb embraced collaborating with outside songwriters and featured artists for the first time on a studio album. In addition to Sean McConnell on "End of the World" and The Lone Bellow on "Dragons," the LP also features songwriting and appearances from Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, and Ellie Holcomb with production from Cason Cooley.

Watch the video here:

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors were recently announced as headliners for this year'sAmericanaFest, joining Tanya Tucker, Rising Appalachia, and Keb' Mo' and so many others in Nashville from Sept. 10-15th. Other festival appearances on the horizon include Austin City Limits, Railbird Festival, Bright Nights Belhaven Lights, and the 13th Annual Cayamo cruise. On Sept. 7-8th Drew hosts the fifth installment of Moon River Music Festival at Chattanooga, TN's Coolidge Park. Holcomb founded and curates the annual fest and this year's sold out line-up features headliners Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit and Brandi Carlile. Also in September, the band kicks off their fall headlining tour at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 14th - full dates are below and tickets for all shows are available now via www.drewholcomb.com.



Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

August 10 @ Bright Lights Belhaven Nights in Jackson, MS

August 11 @ Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY

September 7-8 @ Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN (SOLD OUT)

September 10-15 @ AmericanaFest in Nashville, TN

September 14 @ The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

September 19 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL*

September 20 @ Varsity Theatre in Minneapolis, MN*

September 21 @ Majestic Theatre in Madison, WI*

September 25 @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre in Birmingham, IL

September 26 @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

September 27 @ Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh NC

September 28 @ Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA

October 2 @ Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

October 3 @ The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

October 4 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

October 5 @ HOB in Orlando, FL*

October 9 @ George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR

October 10 @ Common Grounds in Waco, TX

October 11 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

October 12 @ The Statler in Dallas, TX

October 13 @ Austin City Limits in Austin, TX

October 15 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK

October 16 @ Liberty Hall in Lawrence, KS

October 17 @ Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO

October 18 @ Germantown Performing Arts Center in Memphis, TN

October 19 @ Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg, MS

October 22 @ City Winery in Boston, MA

October 23 @ World Café Live in Philadelphia, PA

October 24 @ Gramercy Theatre in New York, NY

October 25 @ Union Stage in Washington, DC

October 28 @ Ford Center for Performing Arts in Oxford, MS

October 29 @ Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland, MS

November 12 @ Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA

November 13 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA

November 14 @ Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA

November 15 @ Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR

November 16 @ Neptune Theater in Seattle, WA

February 3-10 @ Cayamo Cruise in Tampa, FL



*-Support TBA

All other dates w/ support from Birdtalker





