Wallows Announce New US Headline Tour Dates Extending World Tour

Breakout alt-rock trio Wallows announce new U.S. headline tour dates in support of their debut album Nothing Happens, extending their Nothing Happens World Tour. The dates begin September 4th in Nashville and continue through the month. The band will follow up the US headline tour with two dates in London supporting Vampire Weekend at Alexandra Palace on November 13th & 14th. Wallows are currently finishing up a sold-out tour through the UK and Europe and are set to play Detroit's MoPop Festival in July and San Francisco's Outside Lands in August (full itinerary below). Tickets for the new U.S. headline dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14th at 10am local time. A special Wallows pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 12th at 9am PT/12pm ET for newsletter subscribers - sign up here to receive a code. For a complete list of dates & ticket information, visit wallowsmusic.com.

Wallows have also just released a brand-new remix by Big Data for their hit single "Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo)" just in time for Summer - LISTEN HERE. The band recently released a special alternate version of the song featuring a string quartet and recorded live at LA's historic Henson Studios as well - WATCH THE LIVE VIDEO HERE.

Wallows' acclaimed Atlantic Records debut album, Nothing Happens, is available now for streaming and download HERE. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Alvvays, Future Islands), the album includes the recent hit singles, "Are You Bored Yet? (Feat. Clairo)" and "Scrawny," both joined by official companion videos streaming now via YouTube. "Nothing Happens just stands to show that a lot will happen for the band, and they just gotten started," proclaims FLAUNT MAGAZINE. While THE LOS ANGELES TIMES touted Wallows "a young rock band worth your time in 2019," and IDOLATOR declared Nothing Happens as "one of the year's first great albums."

WALLOWS

ON TOUR 2019

JUNE

10 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute (SOLD OUT)

11 Leeds, UK Stylus (SOLD OUT)

13 Paris, FR La Maroquinerie Parisienne (SOLD OUT)

14 Antwerp, BE Kavka Zappa (SOLD OUT)

15 Reims, FR La Magnifique Society *

JULY

27 Detroit, MI Mo Pop Festival *

AUGUST

10 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music Festival *

SEPTEMBER

4 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom ^

6 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater ^

7 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar ^

8 Cleveland, OH House of Blues ^

9 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre ^

11 Kansas City, MO Record Bar ^

12 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom ^

NOVEMBER

13 London, UK Alexandra Palace †

14 London, UK Alexandra Palace †

* Festival Appearance

^Remo Drive to Support

† supporting Vampire Weekend

Photo Credit: Alexis Jade Gross





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You