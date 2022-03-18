Walk Off the Earth Recruit D Smoke for New Single 'Bet On Me'

The JUNO Award-winning Canadian indie-pop band Walk off the Earth has recruited two-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper, philanthropist, and entrepreneur D Smoke - who gained global notoriety in 2019 as champion and undisputed breakout star of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow and has since worked with SiR, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign - for their latest anthem, "Bet On Me", available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Listen to the undeniably catchy anthem from the unlikely pair who sound perfectly at home together on the upbeat track co-produced by the Toronto-based band and 2022 "Album of the Year" GRAMMY Award nominee producing duo The Futuristics (Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez).

Last month, Walk off the Earth earned a 2022 JUNO Award nomination for "Children's Album of the Year" in support of their collaborative record with Romeo Eats - the three-year-old son of WOTE lead singers Gianni Luminati and Sarah Blackwood - who made headlines for becoming the youngest nominee in JUNO history.

Speaking on their new single, Walk off the Earth shares, "This song is all about believing in yourself and encouraging others to do the same. Sometimes you have to pursue your goals by any means necessary, even when people are betting against you. No one knows better than you how much passion and determination you possess; if no one else is willing to bet on you, BET ON YOURSELF!"

Walk off the Earth has sold-out world-renowned venues across the globe from Red Rocks to Sydney Opera House to Wembley Arena. This summer, the band will be making their long-awaited debut at Carnegie Hall's iconic Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage in New York City on June 23 presented by True North.

During this special one-night-only concert, Walk off the Earth will perform new songs, old fan favorites, and originals from their most recent pop record, Meet You There, which includes the hit singles "Love You Right" - featuring multi-platinum-selling Danish group Lukas Graham - and "Nicknames" with gnash that spent 20 weeks atop the Canadian radio airplay charts. The album also includes standout songs including, "Oh What A Feeling," "Anthem," "How it is," "this is love," and "Farther We Go."

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Walk off the Earth continues to push the envelope. The multiple JUNO Award winners have released two children's albums (Romeo Eats Vol. 1 and Vol. 2), created and launched a companion children's web series, issued their sixth full-length pop record (Meet You There), and surpassed 4 million subscribers and 1 billion views across their massive YouTube channel.

Based just outside of Toronto, the band gained worldwide attention with their brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" exploded on YouTube, garnering over 190 million views. Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, "I'll Be There," "Red Hands" (#1 at AAA), "Fire In My Soul" and "Rule The World" (multi-platinum in Canada); sold out venues across the globe from Red Rocks to Sydney Opera House to Wembley; and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world including Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Lukas Graham, gnash, Nicky Romero, and Steve Aoki. Walk Off the Earth has sold over 1 million records worldwide and has accumulated over 1 billion cumulative YouTube views and 8 million social media subscribers.

