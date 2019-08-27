Wale Shares New Song for Women's Equality Day

As millions throughout the nation celebrate Women's Equality Day today, Wale shares a new song entitled "BGM" in honor of women everywhere.

Upheld since 1973 in recognition of the 19th amendment's passage, the day posits a moment of reflection, celebration and commitment to equality regardless of gender. In this soulful and spirited track, Wale not only praises inspiring females at the forefront of the culture ("Issa Whole queen" and "Every Empire needs a Taraji"), but its message also urges for equal pay: "Sometime it be really so hard for ya. White boy paid more same job as you. The least I can do is write a song THEN I'll 'Mawwwh' that part of you."

"BGM" arrives on the heels of Wale's most recent hit "On Chill" [feat. Jeremih]. The single earned a spot in the Top 20 at Radio and vaulted onto the Billboard Hot 100, in addition to racking up 20 million-plus streams.

Everything paves the way for Wale's anxiously-awaited new album and first for Warner Records due this fall.

Additionally, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum artist will embark on an upcoming fall headline tour. It kicks off September 30th at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL, rolls through significant markets coast-to-coast and concludes at Neumos in Seattle on October 28th. Check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

Monday September 30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Tuesday October 1 - Orlando, FL - Celine

Thursday October 3 - Raleigh, NC- The Ritz

Friday October 4 - Atlanta, GA- Center Stage

Monday October 7- Asheville, NC- Orange Peel

Tuesday October 8 - Charlottesville, VA - Spring Pavilion

Wednesday October 9 - Silver Spring, MD- The Fillmore

Thursday October 10 - Philadelphia, PA- TLA

Saturday October 12 - Queens, NY- Rolling Loud Festival New York

Monday October 14 - Boston MA, Paradise Rock Club

Wednesday October 16 - Louisville, KY- Mercury Ballroom

Thursday October 17 - Chicago, IL- Concord (Subject to change)

Friday October 18 - Detroit, MI- El Club

Monday October 21 - Boulder, CO- Fox Theater

Wednesday October 23 - Reno, NV- Virginia Street Brewhouse

Thursday October 24 - San Francisco, CA- Mezzanine

Saturday October 26 - Portland, OR- Hawthorne Theater

Monday October 28 - Seattle, WA- Neumos

There's only one Wale. Since arriving in 2006, he has consistently gone against the grain. An old school lyricist with new school energy, otherworldly hooks and a sense of irony tailormade for its own Seinfeld episode, he instantly set himself apart. 2008's inventive Mixtape About Nothing cemented him as a critical favorite and preceded the major label debut Attention Deficit in 2009. Bowing at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, the now-classic and gold-certified Ambition yielded the GRAMMY® Award-nominated platinum-selling "Lotus Flower Bomb." Two more blockbusters followed as The Gifted [2013] and The Album About Nothing [2015] both crashed the Billboard Top 200 at #1 back-to-back. Shine [2017] gave the world "My PYT" as Wale continued dropping heat. Along the way, Wale covered magazines such as Complex, Billboard, XXL and

Vibe, and would receive honors at the BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, Soul Train Awards and more. To date, Wale has achieved four platinum or multi-platinum singles, three gold singles and two gold albums. Wale has over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has reached over half a billion channel views on YouTube.

Wale also made history as "the first rapper to open the State Of The Union," gracing the stage with an unforgettable performance before President Obama's final State Of The Union Address. A regular guest of the First Family, he participated in First Lady Michelle Obama's "Reach Higher" initiative for higher education as well. Expanding his cultural influence, Wale teamed up with Villa for a limited-edition line of sneakers. These included the Asics "Bottle Rocket," the Timberland "Gift Box Set" and the VILLA x Wale x ASIC Gel Lyte III "IC Champion." Wale's label imprint, Every Blue Moon, encompasses the scope of his creative vision with musicians, comedians and screenwriters under its umbrella.





Related Articles View More Music Stories