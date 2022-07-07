Voxtrot Release New Single 'Fifteen Mintues' From New Album Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides

Acclaimed indie pop/rock band Voxtrot will release Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides on all streaming platforms on July 22. The album, which will be released via the band's label Cult Hero, features demos, b-sides as well as previously unreleased tracks. The LP will be limited to 500 copies on black vinyl and will ship in September (pre-order).

Today the band is sharing "Fifteen Minutes" the latest previously unreleased track from Cut from the Stone. The song debuted at Brooklyn Vegan and will be on all streaming platforms this Friday.

On the song Voxtrot's Ramesh Srivastava says:

"Fifteen Minutes" was recorded with Erik Wofford at Cacophony Recorders during the same sessions as "Kindergarten." With the release and touring cycle of our self-titled album complete, we were looking toward the future while celebrating the past - both "Raised by Wolves" and "Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives" were recorded with Erik at Cacophony and we wanted to recapture the urgent live aesthetic of those EPs.

What I love most about the recordings from these sessions is hearing how cohesive we had become as a band after years of constant touring. Assuming this song would never be released, I held onto elements of the melody and basic chord structure and it slowly became "Wilderness of the Heart," a song featured on my most recent solo album Eternal Spring. Interestingly, both songs address existential loneliness but through different lenses, each uniquely characterized by age and circumstance."

The single follows up the never-before-released track, "Kindergarten" lifted from the Cut From The Stone. The song debuted last month at Consequence along with an exclusive interview with the band's Ramesh Srivastava on five things that influenced the track.

"Kindergarten" is available now on all steaming platforms for any playlist shares.

Voxtrot sold out shows in Austin and Los Angeles and added second dates in each market.

The newly announced shows will take place on September 25 at The Echoplex in Los Angeles and November 11 at The Mohawk in Austin. Tickets will be on sale on Friday at 10am local time. The band's upcoming fall tour will include New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco and more. A full list of dates can be found below.

Last month, the band released Early Music on all streaming platforms. The album is a collection of the band's first two EPs, 2005's Raised By Wolves and 2006's Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives and the vinyl version of the album will be shipping in September.

The album will be limited to 2000 copies on black vinyl and includes fan favorites "Raised By Wolves," "The Start of Something" "Soft & Warm" and more.

Both records feature cover art by longtime Voxtrot collaborator Annie Gunn, which serves as a visual representation of these songs and drives home just how relevant and important their sense of hope and wonder remains today.

Tour Dates

September 17 - New York NY @ Webster Hall (tickets)

September 18 - Washington DC @ Black Cat (tickets)

September 23 - San Francisco CA @ The Independent (tickets)

September 24 - Los Angeles CA @ The Regent (SOLD OUT)

September 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex (tickets)

October 21 - Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall (tickets)

October 22 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line (tickets)

November 11 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (tickets)

November 12 - Austin TX @ The Mohawk (SOLD OUT)