Virus Syndicate Drop Highly-Anticipated 4-Track EP 'The Resistance'

Virus Syndicate return to the release radar with a sophomore original production for 2022, the 4-track 'The Resistance' EP. The new offering directly follows up their collaboration with SIPPY, 'Who's In Charge', from earlier last month. The hard-hitting EP has a plethora of features, including the likes of Ace Aura, Ecraze, Graphyt, Haritage, and Whales. Out now via Disciple, 'The Resistance' EP is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

'Paradox' is an atmospheric track that kicks off with a cerebral, heady ambiance. It's quickly followed by a pounding bass, paired alongside a commanding vocal cut. The fast pace serves as a prime accompaniment to the high octane tone that's maintained throughout its entirety. From start to finish, one can hear relentlessly unyielding warbles and glitch-like sound effects, in turn producing an enthralling cacophony of sound that doesn't ever let up. The lyricism is solid as well, talking the listener on tour de force of sound. "Peace and love and guidance, I don't really want no violence" is cited mid-way through, setting the stage for the eventual hefty bass drop that ensues in full force immediately after. "I'm a martian" is spouted repeatedly until the energetic, unceasing production elements return. In all, it begins the EP with a bang and showcases Virus Syndicate, Ecraze, and Graphyt's collective versatility in the studio.

Following up, Texas-based dubstep stalwart Ace Aura links up with the guys for 'The Level'. It preserves the intoxicating energy ever-so present in its predecessor with astute ease while upping the ante tenfold in all the best ways sonically possible. Living one life to its absolute fullest is the key theme in this follow-up, and details in full how one should keep their head up no matter what anyone says. Overall, the 'level' of life is amazing, and we can get through it unscathed. Rolling basslines and a flowing vocal cut characterize the majority of the relentlessly unyielding single, a perfect addition to 'The Resistance' EP.

Next up, 'Asking For' features additional production elements from Tel Aviv-based creative force Whales. Throughout the penultimate tune's nearly three-minute runtime, it consistently boasts floor-shattering bass and a driving rhythm. Giving exactly what the fans want, the track serves as an ode to the duo's die-hard fanbase. "If you want beef, then we got war, if you want heat, then we got more" is repeated, and really drives home the message conveyed from start to finish. The festival-ready party anthem is sure to have anyone on their feet in absolutely no time, and flawlessly sets the stage for the final track on the EP.

U.S.-based dubstep talent Hairitage and Virus Syndicate join forces for the final track on the EP, 'Came To Rage'. It packs a punch and ends the EP on a high note, leaving the listener wanting even more from both renowned musicians. "Nothing to prove cuz I did it, I did the impossible" is a verse from the very beginning, and sets the stage for the remainder of the tune. Nothing else needs to be done, as everything has already been proven - now, there's nothing left but to rage. The song's fast-paced, gripping production, and perfectly-executed vocal performance round out the 'Resistance' EP, a stellar new addition to Virus Syndicate's flourishing back-catalog.

Hailing from Manchester, Virus Syndicate is a British dubstep / hip-hop DJ/production duo consisting of Nika D and JSD. Since their debut twenty years ago, they've effortlessly fused grime, trap, and drum and bass sensibilities with an infectious flair. Over time, they've had singles, EPs, and albums come out on venerated imprints such as Bassrush, Disciple, Monstercat, and Never Say Die, to name just a few. They've also impressively garnered over 22 million YouTube views, with radio support stemming from Mista Jam, Sian Anderson, Charlie Sloth, and Kenny Allstars, amongst others.

Taking their signature sound on the road, they've graced the decks of events and venues like Glastonbury Festival, The Hollywood Palladium, Sonar Festival, and Sundown Festival, alongside countless other performances around the globe. Their music has placed on EA Games, FIFA, Need For Speed, The Left Overs, Euphoria, and The World Cup as well. Noteworthy standout tunes worth mentioning include 2017's 'Flat Line', 'Circle Pit', '93 Style' and 'Bring It', in addition to 2018's 'Show Up' and 2019's 'Last Man Standing'. Currently boasting over 347k monthly listeners and 38 million total streams via Spotify, the inimitable pair prime themselves for an exciting year ahead.

