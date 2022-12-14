Vir Das to Premiere His New Comedy Special on Netflix

Indian Comedian, Actor, and Musician Vir Das' new hour standup special Landing (formerly Wanted) will premiere worldwide on Netflix on December 26th, 2022.

Das' fourth special with the streamer, which he also directed, is the story of travelling the world, carrying your country with you, and the notion of home. The backdrop is the aftermath of his 2021 "Two Indias" monologue he recited after a standup show at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC which went viral internationally.

After the show, Vir boarded a plane back to his home in Mumbai and by the time he disembarked, his entire world had changed. The special is a capstone to Vir having performed the show more than 180 times in countries across the globe.

Landing is a show about the personal reflection and existential turmoil Vir unwittingly thrust himself into by giving that speech last year. It's a show about freedom, foolishness, the west, the east, and what it means to be a citizen of one nation in a global world. It's a show that applies to every citizen in every country across the globe. Landing just wrapped a critically acclaimed sold out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival with The New York Times gushing "No artist embodies the globalization of stand-up like Vir Das."

Vir's third and most recent standup special Vir Das: For India received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for "Best Comedy." In addition to his internationally renowned standup that is adored by his millions of social media followers, he is currently developing his own single-camera comedy with Fox, CBS Studios, and Andy Samberg's production company Party Over Here.

He also starred as "Jai Datta" in the ABC spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier opposite Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen. Vir has created, produced, and starred in multiple series, including the scripted thriller Hasmukh for Netflix and the unscripted travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon.

Landing is produced by Rotten Science and Executive Producer Matthew Vaughan. Das is represented by UTA, Reg Tigerman at Tigerman Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.