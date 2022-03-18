Vintage Culture & Maxi Jazz Collaborate on 'Commotion'

Maxi Jazz, the legendary vocalist and co-founder of seminal recording group Faithless, has joined forces with electronic music's fastest-rising artist, Vintage Culture, on a new dance classic 'Commotion'. Vintage Culture has also unveiled a sprawling world tour, titled EARTH Tour and Coachella set.

Maxi's instantly recognisable vocals set the stage for a social commentary and vivid description of society today. Driven by Vintage Culture's hypnotic rhythms and swirling instrumental melodies, 'Commotion' draws the listener into a musical experience that simultaneously provokes thought and a visceral reaction. Fueled by a relentless bassline and atmospheric musical tones, Vintage Culture creates a unique sonic landscape over which Maxi paints a lyrical portrait of life in 2022.

Regarding their collaboration, Vintage Culture said: "The lyrical wizardry of Maxi Jazz has been an inspiration for many years. Few artists can create such a vivid lyrical picture and simultaneously put these words to the melody as Maxi. It is an honor to work with this legend on our new track 'Commotion.'"

Maxi Jazz added: "These lyrics arrived in the middle of the night while I was pondering the difference between the world I grew up in and where we are today. Like most people, I'm more than a little concerned over the future for generations to come and the words took 20 minutes to write. They poured out of me like a tap. And they come from a place of love, not fear."

Taking in no fewer than 27 dates across the globe in major cities such as London, Miami, Las Vegas, Milan, London, Barcelona, New York, Dublin to name a few. Vintage Culture's EARTH Tour kicks off at Join The Moment in Tel Aviv this evening. Further highlights include Tomorrowland Winter (March 21st), Ultra (March 27th), Defected Brazil (April 1st), Creamfields Chile (April 9th), Studio 338 (April 16th), and Defected Ireland (April 17th), before closing things out at Só Track Boa in his native Brazil (April 30th).

Perhaps biggest of all, Vintage Culture will make his Coachella debut on April 24th, performing on the Do LaB stage at the iconic festival's 20th-anniversary edition. He's set to captivate audiences with new originals, upcoming remixes, commingled with chart-topping hits. Regarding his appearance at Coachella, Vintage Culture said, "When the Coachella Festival began in 1999 I was five years old. I've dreamed of being a part of this legendary event for half of my life. I'm grateful and humbled for the opportunity. This is a moment in my career that I'll never forget."

Vintage Culture is also still celebrating the #1 Beatport hit 'NightJar', gracing the cover of DJ Mag, headlining the main stage of EDC Mexico. A career-affirming world tour, EARTH Tour and his new single 'Commotion' are set to further bolster Vintage Culture's meteoric trajectory.

Listen to the new single here: