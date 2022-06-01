Vincint Releases New Song Feat. Hayley Kiyoko and Mnek Exclusively With Cann

On the heels of a memorable first-ever headline tour, independent pop singer-songwriter VINCINT builds anticipation for the follow up to his acclaimed 2021 debut album, There Will Be Tears, with new material in time for pride month.

Cann, a queer-founded, leading cannabis-infused beverage company, today announced its 2022 Pride campaign in collaboration with Weedmaps (Nasdaq: MAPS), a premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and learn about cannabis and cannabis products.

The campaign celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with the launch of its first-ever original song and music video - "Taste So Good (The Cann Song)," by VINCINT featuring Hayley Kiyoko and MNEK - a rallying cry and anthem for a movement focused on radical inclusivity, available to stream now at all DSPs and on Weedmaps official YouTube Channel.

The song and video feature an all-star diverse cast, including VINCINT, Kiyoko, Gus Kenworthy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and LGBTQ+ ally (and co-founder of cannabis consumption lounge Fanton Flower) Patricia Arquette, as well as top drag performers from season 14 of Rupaul's Drag Race: Kornbread, Kerri Colby, Jorgeous, and crowned winner, Willow Pill. For more information, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here: