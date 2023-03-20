Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: We Three Release Video For New Single 'In Therapy'

‘In Therapy’ is the first song to be taken from their upcoming fourth album out this summer.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Oregon alt-pop trio We Three have released the video for their brand new single 'In Therapy', the first song to be taken from their upcoming fourth album out this summer via Palawan Productions.

The video finds frontman Manny Humlie performing the song, isolated and alone, even in crowded public spaces. It also captures the band playing the song in the studio too.

'In Therapy' showcases a deep vulnerable side to their songwriting as Manny admittedly sings, "I'm a jealous little piece of s," after telling us that he saw The 1975 live and couldn't help wondering whether his partner liked Matty Healy more than him, inspiring Manny to look inward and address his insecurities.

The song is a frank reflection of Manny's current headspace, "I've just started therapy in the past two months so it's something that's very present to me," he begins. "I think it is important to release stuff that is so, so genuine. And with this song it's like: 'This is really where I'm at right now.'

'In Therapy' offers a snapshot of the raw and emotionally intense songs fans can expect to hear on the forthcoming new album. The band have built a passionate global fanbase with their anthemic and life-affirming songs.

They boast over a million TikTok followers and over 250 million streams, which has translated into sold out shows around the world. They have just finished a headline tour of New Zealand and Australia and this week are touring across Midwest USA. We Three have further international touring plans to announce soon.

The band have come a long way from their humble beginnings in McMinnville, Oregon. The Humlie family siblings - Manny, Bethany (bass) and Joshua (drums) - were raised in an insular Evangelical home-schooling community, and began their live journey like many bands, playing small shows in and around their hometown.

However, in 2018 they took a leap of faith and entered America's Got Talent and stormed all the way the semi-finals. Their performance of 'Heaven's Not Too Far', a beautifully poignant piano ballad inspired by their late mother, who had died of cancer three years earlier, moved judge Mel B to tears.

They have since released three previous studio albums - 2018's We Three, 2020's Dear Paranoia, Sincerely Me and 2022's Happy - and built a reputation for singing sensitively and insightfully about difficult topics including mental health issues. 'Sara', their most streamed song to date, is a haunting portrait of a young woman struggling with self-harm, substance abuse and depression.

At a recent gig in New Zealand, the trio realised just how powerful this song can be. "After we played Sara, everyone was crying: you know, it's a heavy song," recalls Joshua. "But then a young woman came up to the stage and asked if she could say something. And so she said: 'If there are any Saras out there, just know that it gets better and the world is a better place because you're here.' And then she said a phrase that means 'keep fighting' in Maori." When the audience roared this stirring phrase back at her, it was a real mouth drop moment.

There is a deep sense of togetherness running intrinsically throughout both the band and their audience. Tender, welcoming and forever prompting complete honesty, their music has helped the lives of many and captured hearts of millions more. 'In Therapy' arrives to strengthen this bond and is sure to prompt further important reflection and discovery for listeners around the globe.

Watch the new music video here:



