Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo's 'Vampire' Lyric Video

3-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo released her new single, "Vampire," from her upcoming album on Friday, June 30.

Today, Rodrigo has released an animated lyric video for the new single. Watch the new visual below!

The Grammy-winner's new song includes lyrics like: "I’ve made some real big mistakes but you make the worst one look fine. i should’ve known it was strange you only come out at night. i used to think i was smart but you made me look so naive. the way you sold me for parts as you sunk your teeth into me."

Rodrigo will release her sophomore album "Guts" on September 8. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl and pre-save it on streaming platforms here.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and about trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life and exactly what I want to say in my songs," the "drivers license" singer says ahead of the album in the pre-order.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.

Watch the new lyric video here: