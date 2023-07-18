Video: Watch Luke Combs Perform 'Fast Car'

“Fast Car” is from Combs’ acclaimed new album, Gettin’ Old.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 4 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour

Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ new version of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Fast Car,” has been certified RIAA Platinum, just 16 weeks after it was released.

In celebration of the milestone, a new live performance video for the song—filmed earlier this spring during Combs’ sold-out show at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium—is debuting today. 

“Fast Car” is from Combs’ acclaimed new album, Gettin’ Old, and continues his monumental success at radio as it is #1 on both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week—its third consecutive week atop the Billboard chart. This is Combs’16th consecutive #1 single at country radio, yet another historic feat.

Garnering over 337 million global streams to date, “Fast Car” is also currently #2 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart. 

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Receiving critical acclaim, Combs recently spoke with Esquire, who calls him “the best country singer of his generation.” Additionally, The New York Times proclaims, “…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it’s also pointed toward a wide pop audience” and Billboard declares, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game.”

This is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You.

Known for his electric live shows, Combs also recently expanded his massive sold-out World Tour, adding four new US stadium shows due to overwhelming demand. With 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. See below for complete tour itinerary. 

Moreover, Combs recently debuted his new collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Life Goes On (featuring Luke Combs), during the 2023 ACM Awards, of which Billboard praises, “The unlikely duo’s voices blended seamlessly…with Combs’ raspy tone complementing Sheeran’s famously smooth vocal range.”

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open summer 2024. 

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

July 21—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium§
July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
July 28—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field#
July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)
August 9—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 11—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 12—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
August 23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)
August 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)
September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)
October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)
October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT) 
*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb
†with special guests Lainey Wilson, Gary Allan, Brent Cobb
‡with special guests Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Allan, Brent Cobb
§with special guests The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan, David Lee Murphy
#with special guests Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brent Cobb
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dan Reardon Drops Heartfelt New Country Single Girl Ive Been Waiting For Photo
Dan Reardon Drops Heartfelt New Country Single 'Girl I've Been Waiting For'

Get ready to be moved by Dan Reardon's latest release, 'Girl I've Been Waiting For.' This heartfelt love song showcases Reardon's talent for crafting emotional lyrics and captivating melodies. Discover the story behind the song and experience the powerful imagery that will tug at your heartstrings.

2
The Bones of J.R. Jones Releases New Song The Flood Photo
The Bones of J.R. Jones Releases New Song 'The Flood'

The New York-based artist The Bones of J.R. Jones released “The Flood,” the second song to be released from his forthcoming Slow Lighting that will be released via Tone Tree Music. The Bones of J.R. Jones has also announced a US and European tour, with an album release show in his home state of New York at Mercury Lounge on October 13.

3
HUNNY Share Saccharine New Single solo Photo
HUNNY Share Saccharine New Single 'solo'

Mixed by former HUNNY guitarist Jacob Munk (5 Seconds Of Summer, Caroline Polachek, Miley Cyrus), Hunny’s New Planet Heaven finds the band getting back to their roots, focusing less on perfection and more on recapturing the unbreakable bond that colored early bedroom demos. 

4
Kate Teague Releases New Single I Feel Bad For My Dog Photo
Kate Teague Releases New Single 'I Feel Bad For My Dog'

Following the theme of her previous release, 'Poison Mind,' which Stereogum said 'is soft and sweeping and yearning,' 'I Feel Bad For My Dog' matter-of-factly but tenderly accounts for the things that keep her tossing and turning in the middle of the night. Pre-save her forthcoming EP Loose Screw.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR