Video: Watch Luke Combs Perform 'Fast Car'

Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ new version of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Fast Car,” has been certified RIAA Platinum, just 16 weeks after it was released.

In celebration of the milestone, a new live performance video for the song—filmed earlier this spring during Combs’ sold-out show at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium—is debuting today.

“Fast Car” is from Combs’ acclaimed new album, Gettin’ Old, and continues his monumental success at radio as it is #1 on both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week—its third consecutive week atop the Billboard chart. This is Combs’16th consecutive #1 single at country radio, yet another historic feat.

Garnering over 337 million global streams to date, “Fast Car” is also currently #2 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Receiving critical acclaim, Combs recently spoke with Esquire, who calls him “the best country singer of his generation.” Additionally, The New York Times proclaims, “…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it’s also pointed toward a wide pop audience” and Billboard declares, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game.”

This is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You.

Known for his electric live shows, Combs also recently expanded his massive sold-out World Tour, adding four new US stadium shows due to overwhelming demand. With 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Moreover, Combs recently debuted his new collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Life Goes On (featuring Luke Combs), during the 2023 ACM Awards, of which Billboard praises, “The unlikely duo’s voices blended seamlessly…with Combs’ raspy tone complementing Sheeran’s famously smooth vocal range.”

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open summer 2024.

LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023

