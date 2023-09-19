Video: Watch LAVAGXRL's New Music Video For 'Demon' The First Single From Forthcoming Debut Album

In 2021, LAVAGXRL was nominated for Dance/Electronic Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards.

Sep. 19, 2023

Boston-based singer/producer LAVAGXRL is excited to announce their debut album Faith In Chaos on EveryDejaVu Records. Along with the announcement, LAVAGXRL shares new single “Demon.” Due out September 19th, “Demon” explores the kaleidoscope of feelings that get conjured when one reaches out for connection but feels a demon is pulling them down. 

The new single “Demon” sees LAVAGXRL reflect on a time when their life was completely at the mercy of chaos. “I was struggling to see the light, letting myself get pulled in any direction because I couldn't ground myself. I remember one night I found myself at a party and was really out of my mind, just not present, the lights and music and voices swirling around me as I dissociated. Sometimes depression can feel like there’s something possessing you, living inside your body and feeding off your life force,” LAVAGXRL explains.

Boston artist LAVAGXRL is a genderless, timeless, multidimensional being, a starseed planted to push boundaries and encourage the abandonment of human mind-body worship. LAVAGXRL’s distinctive style of ethereal synthesizers and innovative vocal techniques have led to the fast-rising success of the producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter. In 2021, LAVAGXRL was nominated for Dance/Electronic Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards. Their upcoming debut album Faith In Chaos incorporates the extremes of LAVAGXRL’s wide-ranging sounds of past releases, touching on their start as a harsh noise/glitch project, ambient tracks, and elements of dance, hip hop, and pop.

Faith In Chaos draws holistically from LAVAGXRL’s experiences memories, dreams, and wishes. “Just an eruption of my unconscious mind. it feels vulnerable and freeing,” LAVAGXRL says. Much of the album comes from LAVAGXRL’s struggle to feel at home in the world; moving from self-destruction to self-acceptance, from fighting against the chaotic nature of the world to channeling their consciousness toward something they can believe in. LAVAGXRL continues, “Despite my restless mind, my soul has found ways and reasons to endure. Searching for peace despite everything is an overarching theme.” The writing, production, recording, and mixing for Faith In Chaos was all handled by LAVAGXRL and the album was mastered by Contour. 

By accepting all facets of being, and creating a space where fluidity is celebrated, LAVAGXRL’s debut LP Faith in Chaos is an essential reminder that despite the absurdity that surrounds us, there is beauty in simply being alive. The lead single “Demon” is available on September 19th via EveryDejaVu Records.



