Video: Walt Disco Unveil 'Come Undone' Single/Video

Glasgow’s Walt Disco have released their brand new single and video “Come Undone”, the fourth track to emerge from their forthcoming second album The Warping, out June 14 via Lucky Number.

Co-written with labelmate Jessica Winter, the standout single is accompanied by a striking, stylish video inspired by German expressionist cinema and directed by Kasparas Vidunas and Eric J. Liddle.

““Come Undone” is our lonely party song, it’s about the yearning for company, physical touch, and sexuality that is often universally felt by a person who is single,” explains singer Jocelyn Si. “These desires can be briefly satisfied by dates and short flings and, at those times, I’d find I would open up more to these strangers than to friends that I’d known and loved for years. “Nobody sees me the way you perceive me is easy” is quite a ridiculous thing to say about someone you have just met.”

Upon their first stint in the US, the Glasgow 5-piece were hailed as BrooklynVegan, Austin Chronicle and Rolling Stone’s ‘best bands of SXSW’. Following a rollicking European support run with OMD, Walt Disco will join electronic pop pioneers for a lengthy support tour across North America this Fall. They have also just announced a UK + EU headline tour and will headline the launch event for Charles Jeffrey’s ‘The Lore Of Loverboy’ exhibition at Somerset House on June 19, building on the band’s longstanding collaborative relationship with the leading Scottish designer.

Written on both sides of the Atlantic, from Los Angeles and Austin to Glasgow and London, The Warping is a significant step forward for the band. Deeply personal, deft lyricism examines feelings of envy, fear, joy and hope. Yearning for another self is a recurring dream on The Warping, as they explore gender dysphoria and envy with radical honesty, accepting them as two tangled threads in the same experience. Taking the cinematic glam of their debut to a new peak, the band brought in classically trained horns, woodwind and swelling string sections lending a fantastically organic and technically accomplished new level to the Walt Disco sound. While the foundations were laid during pre-album recording sessions at Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music’s studio the songs themselves largely come together in collaboration. The Warping was co-produced by the band and Chris McCrory, with engineering from The Vale studios’ Chris D’Adda, and the instrumentation is almost entirely analogue.

Walt Disco also ticked off some bucket list moments; be it opening for both Simple Minds and Duran Duran, as well as Primal Scream’s Screamadelica Tour, or Tilda Swinton calling them her favourite new band. The band’s singer Jocelyn Si narrated the short film Christopher at Sea, about queer identity and self-discovery, which showcased at the Venice Film Festival and Cannes. The band also featured within a Christian Louboutin campaign that sought to challenge the gender binary applied to clothing and footwear as well as performing in Paris at the Louboutin event for Paris Fashion Week.

Walt Disco Tour Dates

US

9/9: Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

9/11: Vancouver BC @ Orpheum

9/12: Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre

9/13: Portland OR @ Roseland Theater

9/15: Oakland CA @ Fox Theater

9/17: Las Vegas NV @ House of Blues

9/19: Los Angeles CA @ Greek Theatre

9/20: Los Angeles CA @ Greek Theatre

9/21: San Diego CA @ Balboa Theatre

9/24: Salt Lake City UT @ Union Events Center

9/25: Denver CO @ Paramount Theatre

9/27: Dallas TX @ Majestic Theater

9/28: Austin TX @ The Moody Theater @ ACL Live

9/29: Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/4: Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

10/5: Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/6: Royal Oak MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/8: Toronto ON @ History

10/9: Cleveland OH @ House of Blues

10/10: New York NY @ Terminal 5

10/12: Huntington NY @ The Paramount

10/13: Boston MA @ House of Blues

10/15: Glenside PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/16: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/18: Atlanta GA @ Buckhead Theater

10/19: Orlando FL @ The Plaza Live

10/20: St Petersburg FL @ Jannus Live

Headline Tour

11/10: Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

11/11: Manchester, UK @ YES

11/13: Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

11/14: Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3

11/15: Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

11/16: Brighton, UK @ Dust

11/18: Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher

11/19 - Cologne, Germany @ Blue Shell

11/21: Frankfurt, Germany @ Brotfrabik

11/22: Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk

11/23: Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/26: Paris, France @ Hasard Ludique

11/28: London, UK @ Bush Hall

11/29: Newcastle, UK @ Zerox

11/30: Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

Festivals

5/20: Leipzig, Germany @ Wave Gotik Treffen

6/1: Leeds, UK @ This Must Be The Place All Dayer

6/2: London, UK @ Mighty Hoopla

6/9 + 6/10: Christiania, Copenhagen, Denmark @ Frigjort Festival

Photo credit: Izzy Leach

