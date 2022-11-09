Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: See Ayla D'Lyla New Music Video For 'To Be A Girl'

Nov. 09, 2022  

Video: See Ayla D'Lyla New Music Video For 'To Be A Girl'

Today, NYC-based recording artist Ayla D'Lyla has released the official video for brand new single, "To Be A Girl."

On the song's official video, Ayla adds, "The music video, shot by my sister, Malina Weissman, shows her raw filming style and sense of humor. Malina loves to create beautiful images without overproducing what she sees. I love the charming backdrop and the way she captured the melancholic feel of the song."



Mike Ryan Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut Photo
Mike Ryan Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Mike Ryan made his Opry debut last night fulfilling a major career milestone. Surrounded by members of his family and closest friends, Mike took the Opry stage and performed two of his previously released songs 'Dear Country Music' and 'Damn Good Goodbye.”
Raging Fyah and Josie Wales to Release One Day Soon Photo
Raging Fyah and Josie Wales to Release 'One Day Soon'
Sharing the feelings of a man in love, “One Day Soon” weaves together the vision a man has for his love interest, giving reassurance that a life together is the way forward.  The groups latest single is a refreshing love song that blends the sounds of contemporary modern reggae with the legendary toasting vocals of the veteran Josey Wales.
Tank & the Bangas Enlist Earthgang for Communion in My Cup Remix Photo
Tank & the Bangas Enlist Earthgang for 'Communion in My Cup' Remix
Best New Artist Grammy nominees Tank and The Bangas team up with acclaimed hip-hop duo EARTHGANG for a remix of their track, “Communion In My Cup.” In addition, the band continues to take their lauded live show on the road this year, including a residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club.
Leyla Blue Releases New Single Jane Doe Photo
Leyla Blue Releases New Single 'Jane Doe'
A collaboration with multi-instrumentalist phenom, MAIKA and Joe Kirkland (Blackbear, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5), “Jane Doe” is the first of three singles to be released in the next five months leading to a full length project. In addition, Blue has a headlining run routed for March 2023 with supporting slots being confirmed for Summer 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: See Ayla D'Lyla New Music Video For Video: See Ayla D'Lyla New Music Video For "To Be A Girl"
November 9, 2022

Today, NYC-based recording artist Ayla D'Lyla has released the official video for brand new single, 'To Be A Girl.'
Watch: Tia McGraff Releases New Single And Video 'With Love'Watch: Tia McGraff Releases New Single And Video 'With Love'
November 9, 2022

The award-winning folk singer-songwriter from Ontario has released the title cut and video from her latest EP. With the September 3rd release of her latest EP 'With Love,' Ontario-based folk singer-songwriter Tia McGraff has proven that she's in top form. Watch the music video here!
Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series MUSIC INSPIRING MUSIC This MonthBloomingdale School Of Music to Present 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series MUSIC INSPIRING MUSIC This Month
November 9, 2022

Bloomingdale School of Music will continue its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall. The series continues with Music Inspiring Music on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm, presented both in-person and on livestream.
Grammy-Nominated Multi-Instrumentalist, Vocalist, Whistler, And Songwriter Andrew Bird Comes To NJPAC April 2023Grammy-Nominated Multi-Instrumentalist, Vocalist, Whistler, And Songwriter Andrew Bird Comes To NJPAC April 2023
November 8, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Indie darling Andrew Bird an extraordinary artist that does it all! See Andrew write, play, sing, fiddle, whistle, sample, loop, and rock it out at NJPAC in Newark, N.J. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8:000 PM.
Spiritual R&B Artist Moneá Releases New Single 'Check-In'Spiritual R&B Artist Moneá Releases New Single 'Check-In'
November 8, 2022

Off the heels of her international debut in London, Richmond-based R&B/Soul artist Moneá is back with a smooth and inspiring new hit entitled 'Check In'.