Video: Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Live Performance Video

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced today’s premiere of “Descending To Nowhere | A Take Away Show,” a new live performance video filmed at an empty Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris between two sold-out gigs last month and presented exclusively via La Blogothèque.

The original version of “Descending To Nowhere” is among the key moments on Rodrigo y Gabriela’s landmark new album, In Between Thoughts...A New World, available now via ATO Records. A special custom color deluxe 2xLP vinyl edition is available exclusively at www.rodgab.com, limited to 2,000 copies and featuring a translucent “Galaxy” custom-colored LP in a gatefold package alongside a bonus LP collecting all nine tracks from last year’s profoundly metaphysical Stages project on opaque “Galaxy” custom colored vinyl.

Rodrigo y Gabriela’s eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts...A New World arrives as one of the duo’s most revelatory offerings yet – a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation.

Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album includes such singles as “The Eye That Catches The Dream,” “Egoland,” “True Nature” (recently added to added to Spotify US’s New Music Friday playlist), and the aforementioned “Descending To Nowhere.”

A #1 Most Added hit at Non-Com Radio outlets nationwide, “Descending To Nowhere” had its world premiere with an in-depth and illuminating “Origins” feature via Consequence and was quickly named by Paste as of one of “The 10 Best Songs of February 2023,” hailing it as “an irresistible groove that builds and ebbs as it showcases delicious electric licks and the promised orchestral swells.” An official music video, directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio, is streaming now on YouTube.

Rodrigo y Gabriela – who are set to perform on the new series of BBC Two’s Later… with Jools Holland, airing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in June – are celebrating In Between Thoughts...A New World with a robust international touring schedule that began last month with a sold-out show at London, England’s historic Roundhouse.

North American headline dates are currently underway and continue until early July. Highlights include special performances with 4x Grammy Award-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez at San Diego, CA’s Humphreys Concerts by the Bay (May 26-27), Los Angeles, CA’s YouTube Theatre (June 1), and Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (June 11), along with shows at such renowned venues as Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (June 19), Brooklyn, NY’s Kings Theatre (June 27), and Montreal, QC’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier | Place des Arts (July 1).

Special guests include Krooked Kings (May 25-27), Bahamas (June 1-11), and Ondara (June 13-29). Additional dates will be announced soon. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.rodgab.com/tour-dates.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA "IN BETWEEN THOUGHTS…A NEW WORLD" THE 2023 TOUR

MAY

25 – Scottsdale, AZ – Virginia G. Piper Theater *

26 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay + *

27 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay + *

JUNE

1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre + ^

2 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

4 – Sacramento, CA – Mondavi Center @ UC Davis ^

7 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge ^

8 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michel ^

10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amphitheater ^

11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre + ^

13 – Minneapolis, MN – Fitzgerald Theatre

14 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater ⁰

16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre ⁰

17 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ⁰

19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ⁰

20 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall ⁰

22 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre ⁰

23 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater ⁰

24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis ⁰ (SOLD OUT)

25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ⁰

27 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre ⁰

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Longwood Gardens ⁰ (SOLD OUT)

29 – Boston, MA – Chevalier Theater ⁰

JULY

1 – Montreal, QC – Montreal Jazz Fest, Salle Wilfrid–Pelletier | Place des Arts

2 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Avalon Theatre

SEPTEMBER

25 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club

26 – Berlin, DE – Passionskirche

29 – Milan, IT – Santeria Toscana 31

30 – Bologna, IT – Estragon

OCTOBER

2 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica

5 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall

7 – Stockholm, SE – Södra Teatern

9 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio

11 – Warsaw, PL – Palladium

16 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

17 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

19 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

20 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

21 – Birmingham, UK – Town Hall

23 – London, UK – Palladium

24 – Paris, France – Philharmonie de Paris

25 – Lille, France – L’Aéronef

27 – Lausanne, CH – Théâtre de Beaulieu

29 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

30 – Brussels, BE – Cirque Royal

31 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

NOVEMBER

2 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux

3 – Bordeaux, FR – Le Rocher De Palmer

5 – Toulouse, FR – Le Bikini

7 – Madrid, ES – Sala La Paqui

9 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz 2

10 – Nimes, FR – Paloma

11 – Lyon, FR – Le Radiant

+ A Special Performance with Antonio Sanchez

* w/special guests Krooked Kings

^ w/special guests Bahamas

⁰ w/special guest Ondara

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz