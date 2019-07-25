Video Premiere: NOMAD And LOLA Revive 60's Classic Song 'Bang Bang'

Power music couple, NOMAD & LOLA, make their entrance onto the digital music world with their modern-day spin on the classic 60s song, "Bang Bang". The song is their debut single from their new EP, NOIR, a collection of five iconic songs from the 30's through the 70's, all in a dark cinematic pop style inspired by the film noir era. The EP is set to release on October 17, 2019.

"Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" was written by Sonny Bono and recorded by Cher in 1966. Cher sold over 1 million copies of the single. The song hit #2 on the Billboard's Top 100 and charted in 12 other countries. Nancy Sinatra recorded a cover of the song, which was resurrected in 2003 in Quentin Tarantino's film, Kill Bill Volume 1.

As individuals, the two artists are no novices to the music and entertainment business. NOMAD is skilled in over a dozen fretted instruments. He's composed numerous TV shows, commercials, films, as well as chart topping albums. He's also the Music Director and guitarist for Grammy-winning producer and songwriter, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds.

LOLA has been singing and songwriting since her teens. She also owns a children's entertainment company. When not on the road with NOMAD, LOLA can be found rolling around the US with Grave Digger and 13 other monster trucks as the host for the very popular Monster Jam Live event show.

NOMAD and LOLA premiere their new "Bang Bang" music video below. The couple put their acting skills to work in this dark western-style short film.

For more info: https://nomadandlola.com/





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You