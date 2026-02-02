Gov’t Mule Unveils 11 Headlining Spring Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated band Gov’t Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, has announced 11 spring headlining tour dates for April.

The new dates begin April 14th in Kansas City and stop in Des Moines, Charlotte, Athens, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Little Rock, among other cities, before wrapping April 28th in Fayetteville. Larkin Poe will join Gov’t Mule on the road from April 14-22 and Maggie Rose will open on April 24.

Artist fan club presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 4th at 12pm ET with local presales beginning Thursday, February 5th at 12pm ET. The public on-sale will commence Friday, February 6that 12pm ET. Gov’t Mule fan-favorite VIP Experiences are available for all shows including The Ultimate Guitar Player Package, which includes the Warren Haynes Signature Les Paul Standard 60s Cherry Guitar to be played on stage and presented during a post-show meet & greet with Warren. PRESS HERE for details on available Mule VIP packages.

The newly announced dates extend Gov’t Mule’s spring headlining tour, which kicks off March 27th with a special “Mile High Mule” show at Mission Ballroom in Denver and includes a show in Charleston on April 10th. To wrap the spring trek, Gov’t Mule will headline The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on May 1st for the second night of a two-night venue takeover from Haynes, who will also perform there on April 30th with the Warren Haynes Band for one of their Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience shows with The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

Then, this summer, Gov’t Mule will team up with longtime friend and blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa for an 8-show run of co-headlining dates from July 29th through August 16th. See below for all upcoming Gov’t Mule and Warren Haynes tour dates.

Gov’t Mule – Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass] – released their 12th studio album, Peace…Like A River (Fantasy Records), in 2023. The 12-song rock collection is highlighted by the singles “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, “Same As It Ever Was” and “Made My Peace” as well as additional guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton and Celisse.

Since releasing Peace...Like A River, Haynes issued his fourth solo album, Million Voices Whisper, in 2024 and followed that up with The Whisper Sessions, a stripped-down companion album to Million Voices Whisper, this past September. Both albums, available via Fantasy Records, were produced by Haynes and feature his longtime Allman Brothers Band bandmate Derek Trucks on multiple tracks.

This past Friday, January 30th, Haynes released a re-mixed and re-mastered version of his 1993 debut solo studio album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, via Megaforce Records. The expanded 12-track album, produced by Chuck Leavell and co-produced by Haynes, includes the singles “Fire In the Kitchen” and “I’ll Be The One” and new bonus track, “Tear Me Down.”

In support of the new release, Haynes is embarking on his Winter of Warren 2026 Tour, featuring a rare, intimate solo tour from February 12-26, where Warren and his guitar will explore all aspects of his catalog as well as the music that has inspired and influenced him, and Warren Haynes Band headlining dates from March 1-7.

GOV’T MULE TOUR DATES

New dates in bold

Gov’t Mule Headlining

March 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 7 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

April 8 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

April 10 – Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

April 11 – Miramar Beach, FL – Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend – SOLD OUT ^

April 12 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival ^

April 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater +

April 15 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom +

April 17 – Farmington, PA @ Timber Rock Amphitheater +

April 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne +

April 19 – Athens, GA @ The Classic Center Theatre +

April 20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory +

April 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +

April 23 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

April 24 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater ~

April 25 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

April 28 – Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

May 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

July 25 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ^

Co-headlining with Joe Bonamassa

July 29 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 31 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

August 1 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

August 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

August 9 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

August 14 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

August 15 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

August 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

+ with Larkin Poe

~ with Maggie Rose

^ indicates festival appearance

WARREN HAYNES TOUR DATES

Warren Haynes Solo

February 12 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts – SOLD OUT

February 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore – SOLD OUT

February 14 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa – Low Ticket Warning

February 15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre for the Performing

February 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (2 shows) – Low Ticket Warning

February 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (2 shows)

February 20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

February 22 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

February 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater – SOLD OUT

February 24 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater – SOLD OUT

February 26 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns (Standing Room Only + PBS TV Taping)

Warren Haynes Band

February 27 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Amp Jam #2 ^

March 1 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

March 3 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

March 4 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 6 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

March 7 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

Warren Haynes Band – Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience

April 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Photo credit: Emily Butler