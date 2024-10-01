Video: Paloma Dineli Chesky Unveils Long-Awaited Music Video 'Green'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging singer and composer Paloma Dineli Chesky is set to captivate audiences with the release of her latest music video, Green. The song reflects the ever-changing nature of perspective, exploring personal narratives and the emotions tied to them.

Shot in the rain by Brazilian cinematographer Raphael Felisbino, the music video captures stunning imagery of Paloma against a moody and atmospheric backdrop. The visuals artfully play with shades of green and blue, mirroring the song's exploration of shifting perspectives.

Paloma began writing Green as a way to explore the false narratives surrounding the world around her at the time. I wrote the lyrics "It Was Never Green, It Was Always Blue" almost as a joke. It sat around for a while as I experimented with different arrangements. Over time, the song took on a much deeper meaning. With every performance of Green, I find myself viewing it from a new perspective - says Paloma

Now, Paloma is ready to share this deeply personal journey with the world. The music video, with its evocative rainy scenes and stunning visuals, brings her vision to life in a powerful and moving way. Green is now available on all platforms.

