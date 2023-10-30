Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For 'Topless Mother' From New Album 'Filthy Underneath'

Earlier this month Nadine Shah announced her fifth album Filthy Underneath will be released on February 23 as the inaugural release on EMI North.

Alongside the announcement she shared lead single 'Topless Mother' which went straight onto the BBC 6Music A-List. Today she has followed up with the track's video ahead of a special preview show on Thursday Nov. 2 at London's Lower Third. This follows a string of dates as a special guest for Young Fathers.

Speaking of the 'Topless Mother' video Shah says:

"I just wanted to muck about and play. Choreographer Lynne Page directed the video and encouraged that. She’s a big kid like me. Pam Hogg’s dress stole the show though."

Three years might seem like a prolonged absence to some people, but it’s also a period of time in which the apparatus that holds your world in place can be dismantled and reassembled so that you can keep living, keep creating. Filthy Underneath chronicles a period of unprecedented turbulence in Nadine Shah’s life.

And yet, the experience of listening to it is oddly life-affirming – a parade of ghosts spanning the entirety of Nadine’s thirty-seven years, moving with balletic beauty to the music that Nadine and long-time co-writer and producer Ben Hillier have created around them, with renewed emphasis on placing melody and movement front and centre.

On the album’s sensational lead single 'Topless Mother', her double-tracked harmonies converge with a physically irresistible groove. Inspired by a series of comically tense exchanges with a counselor, the song alights on that counselor’s unorthodox tendency to burst into tears if she felt she wasn’t getting anywhere with her patient.

The chorus trip-switching into a free-associative list of three-syllable words, the tone here is never less than no-fs-given celebratory, an instant fan favourite to rub shoulders alongside her best.

Tour dates:

19 Oct - Brighton @ Chalk

29 Oct - Glasgow @ King Tuts

21 Oct - London @ Eventim Apollo ^

28 Oct - Manchester @ Albert Hall ^

31 Oct - Edinburgh @ The Usher Hall ^

2 Nov - London @ Lower Third (Headline)

^ - Special guest for Young Fathers

Photo Credit: Tim Topple