Video: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans 'Pistol Paccin' Music Video With Bigxthaplug

“Pistol Paccin” just continues a hot streak for NLE Choppa.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo 3 Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates
Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me' Photo 4 Ariana Grande Drops 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

With more than 31 million TikTok views, 4.7 million “likes,” and overwhelming demand from fans online, Memphis-bred rap star NLE Choppa is celebrating this holiday unwrapping his much-anticipated new music video “Pistol Paccin” featuring breakout Texas rapper BigXThaPlug via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. 

Tis' the season of giving so NLE Choppa personally donated toys, clothes, and books to more than 300 hundred kids from his Parkway Village hometown in Memphis. “I'm just living my purpose, doing what God would want me to do. He blessed me to be able to bless others,” said the multi-platinum rapper. Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young attended the event to give his support to Choppa saying, “these are the type of feel-good moments our city needs.” Watch the full FOX 13 news clip HERE

From the jump, NLE Choppa's flow leaves this soundscape in flames as the chantable chorus takes hold, “Pistol paccin, never lackin', run up.” BigXThaPlug counters with a catchy and quotable verse punctuated by his laidback delivery and signature tone. In the accompanying visual, they dominate at an arena size basketball court, rapping right to the camera with clear intent. Filled with animated graphics and “meme-able” moments, the clips place them center court as the new generation's champions!

“Pistol Paccin” just continues a hot streak for NLE Choppa. He recently uncovered the latest installment of his celebrated multi-platinum “Shotta Flow” series, “Shotta Flow 7.” Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE.

It vaulted to #13 on the TikTok Viral Music Chart with 156K “creates” to date. The music video also notably cracked the Top 30 on YouTube upon release. Plus, it has already gathered 14.6 million streams in addition to 3.3 million YouTube views. 

The ”Shotta Flow” series has impressively generated over 687.8M global streams and nearly 1B views. It kicked off in 2019 with “Shotta Flow,” which went triple-platinum and spawned a double-platinum Remix featuring BLUEFACE. “Shotta Flow 2” and “Shotta Flow 3” also both reached platinum status. “Shotta Flow 6” served as the opener to his acclaimed 2022 album, Me vs. Me, which posted up 111M global streams and counting, in addition to over 30M YouTube views on the music video.

Earlier this fall, NLE Choppa dropped Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0. He added nine brand new tracks to his 2023 opus Cottonwood 2, offering the definitive vision of this body of work. Listen HERE.

He preceded Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0 with his very first short film, Nightmare On Cottonwood. NLE Choppa personally co-directed Nightmare On Cottonwood alongside Ben Marc. Additionally, he attracted an all-star supporting cast to bring everything to life, including Kai Cenat, DDG, Sukihana, and Funny Marco, among others. Nightmare On Cottonwood showcases his influence as a true hometown hero and sees him evolve again—it's no wonder GQ christened him “one of the biggest names in rap.” Watch HERE.

Watch the music video here:

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

21-year-old NLE Choppa has impacted music as a multiplatinum chart-topping artist and asserted himself as a champion for Memphis and the greater global community at large. At 16-years-old, he cemented a partnership between his own NLE Entertainment and Warner Records, spawning a series of RIAA certified platinum hits.

Even then, he's always used his platform to affect positive change. The NLE Reading Challenge incentivized at-risk Memphis elementary students to read 40 million words, ultimately receiving Tennessee's Charter School Centers Changemaker Charter Award! 

He performed at GRAMMY in the Schools and organized the “Skate for Tyre” peaceful protest through the streets of Memphis at the top of 2023 and donated a state-of-the-art basketball court to the Raleigh Community Center with all-star basketball player Nancy Lieberman. 

Additionally, Choppa's vegan lifestyle is also impacting the culture in a positive way. His This Can't Be Vegan Food Truck provides a healthy alternative on-the-go in his neighborhood. After his own spiritual awakening NLE Choppa placed an emphasis on mental, physical, and spiritual wellness, adopting veganism, meditation, and prayer. He continues to humbly seek and share enlightenment with his art as the foundation to implement lasting change.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single Psychedelic Halo Photo
Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single 'Psychedelic Halo'

Love Power the Band will release their highly anticipated new single, 'Psychedelic Halo.' The track, written by lead vocalist Ananda Xenia Shakti, is a vibrant sound bath for Awakening Higher Realm Consciousness. It features a vibrant mix of angelic vocals, pulsating guitars, and mesmerizing percussion, creating a blend of the Velvet Underground.

2
Pam Ross Releases New Single Better Than A Good Thing Photo
Pam Ross Releases New Single 'Better Than A Good Thing'

Singer-songwriter Pam Ross releases her latest single, 'Better Than a Good Thing,' showcasing her powerful vocals and relatable lyrics. With a unique blend of rock, Americana, and country music, Pam's music has gained a loyal following. Stay tuned for more updates on her upcoming album and visit her website for more information.

3
Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio Wire Road Studios Hou Photo
Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio Wire Road Studios Houston

Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio. The two day recording session included eight of America's top musicians, including Paul English (piano), Rankin Peters (bass), Tyson Sheth (drums), Wayne Turner (lead guitar), Brian Thomas (Dobro), Thomas Hulten (Trombone), Brian Perez (Sax), and Ken Easton (Trumpet).

4
Devon Ross Shares Killer New Single Photo
Devon Ross Shares 'Killer' New Single

Devon Ross has shared her single, “Killer.” Featuring a vocal reminiscent of Patti Smith and a thrashing, guitar driven instrumental a-la Television, the track harkens to classic proto-punk recordings. The release comes as Ross prepares for her first concert, opening for The Thurston Moore Group at London’s legendary 100 CLUB on December 13, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ricky Hil Debuts 'Amerikan' Visual From Latest Project 'Heavenly'Video: Ricky Hil Debuts 'Amerikan' Visual From Latest Project 'Heavenly'
Video: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans 'Pistol Paccin' Music Video With BigxthaplugVideo: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans 'Pistol Paccin' Music Video With Bigxthaplug
Patrick Wolf Releases 'The Circling Sky' A Selected Collection Of B-Sides And RaritiesPatrick Wolf Releases 'The Circling Sky' A Selected Collection Of B-Sides And Rarities
Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single 'Psychedelic Halo'Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single 'Psychedelic Halo'

Videos

Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Video
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WONKA
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON