Video: NLE Choppa Gifts Fans 'Pistol Paccin' Music Video With Bigxthaplug

With more than 31 million TikTok views, 4.7 million “likes,” and overwhelming demand from fans online, Memphis-bred rap star NLE Choppa is celebrating this holiday unwrapping his much-anticipated new music video “Pistol Paccin” featuring breakout Texas rapper BigXThaPlug via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records.

Tis' the season of giving so NLE Choppa personally donated toys, clothes, and books to more than 300 hundred kids from his Parkway Village hometown in Memphis. “I'm just living my purpose, doing what God would want me to do. He blessed me to be able to bless others,” said the multi-platinum rapper. Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young attended the event to give his support to Choppa saying, “these are the type of feel-good moments our city needs.” Watch the full FOX 13 news clip HERE.

From the jump, NLE Choppa's flow leaves this soundscape in flames as the chantable chorus takes hold, “Pistol paccin, never lackin', run up.” BigXThaPlug counters with a catchy and quotable verse punctuated by his laidback delivery and signature tone. In the accompanying visual, they dominate at an arena size basketball court, rapping right to the camera with clear intent. Filled with animated graphics and “meme-able” moments, the clips place them center court as the new generation's champions!

“Pistol Paccin” just continues a hot streak for NLE Choppa. He recently uncovered the latest installment of his celebrated multi-platinum “Shotta Flow” series, “Shotta Flow 7.” Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE.

It vaulted to #13 on the TikTok Viral Music Chart with 156K “creates” to date. The music video also notably cracked the Top 30 on YouTube upon release. Plus, it has already gathered 14.6 million streams in addition to 3.3 million YouTube views.

The ”Shotta Flow” series has impressively generated over 687.8M global streams and nearly 1B views. It kicked off in 2019 with “Shotta Flow,” which went triple-platinum and spawned a double-platinum Remix featuring BLUEFACE. “Shotta Flow 2” and “Shotta Flow 3” also both reached platinum status. “Shotta Flow 6” served as the opener to his acclaimed 2022 album, Me vs. Me, which posted up 111M global streams and counting, in addition to over 30M YouTube views on the music video.

Earlier this fall, NLE Choppa dropped Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0. He added nine brand new tracks to his 2023 opus Cottonwood 2, offering the definitive vision of this body of work. Listen HERE.

He preceded Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0 with his very first short film, Nightmare On Cottonwood. NLE Choppa personally co-directed Nightmare On Cottonwood alongside Ben Marc. Additionally, he attracted an all-star supporting cast to bring everything to life, including Kai Cenat, DDG, Sukihana, and Funny Marco, among others. Nightmare On Cottonwood showcases his influence as a true hometown hero and sees him evolve again—it's no wonder GQ christened him “one of the biggest names in rap.” Watch HERE.

Watch the music video here:

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

21-year-old NLE Choppa has impacted music as a multiplatinum chart-topping artist and asserted himself as a champion for Memphis and the greater global community at large. At 16-years-old, he cemented a partnership between his own NLE Entertainment and Warner Records, spawning a series of RIAA certified platinum hits.

Even then, he's always used his platform to affect positive change. The NLE Reading Challenge incentivized at-risk Memphis elementary students to read 40 million words, ultimately receiving Tennessee's Charter School Centers Changemaker Charter Award!

He performed at GRAMMY in the Schools and organized the “Skate for Tyre” peaceful protest through the streets of Memphis at the top of 2023 and donated a state-of-the-art basketball court to the Raleigh Community Center with all-star basketball player Nancy Lieberman.

Additionally, Choppa's vegan lifestyle is also impacting the culture in a positive way. His This Can't Be Vegan Food Truck provides a healthy alternative on-the-go in his neighborhood. After his own spiritual awakening NLE Choppa placed an emphasis on mental, physical, and spiritual wellness, adopting veganism, meditation, and prayer. He continues to humbly seek and share enlightenment with his art as the foundation to implement lasting change.