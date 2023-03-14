Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Louis Tomlinson Shares ALL OF THOSE VOICES Clip

ALL OF THOSE VOICES will be screening in cinemas on Wednesday, March 22.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Trafalgar Releasing unveiled the official first look clip from the highly anticipated and emotive documentary film, Louis Tomlinson's All Of Those Voices, coming to cinemas worldwide next week (Wednesday, March 22) for a limited time only.

In this exclusive clip, "Emerging as a songwriter," Louis offers a candid glimpse into his identity within One Direction and the beginning of his personal journey to becoming the solo artist he is today.

Tickets are now also on sale here where you will also find the most up-to-date information about participating cinemas globally.

All Of Those Voices takes a refreshingly raw and real look at Louis Tomlinson's musical journey. Ditching the typical glossy sheen of celebrity documentaries, this film gives audiences an intimate and unvarnished view of Louis' life and career.

Through never-before-seen home movie footage and behind the scenes access to Louis' sell-out 2022 World Tour, All Of Those Voices offers a unique perspective on what it's like to be a musician in today's fast-paced world.

From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis' story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path.

Since the acclaimed release of his debut album 'Walls' and documenting the creation of his chart topping 2022 album "Faith In The Future," the film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.

Directed by Charlie Lightening, the filmmaker behind the award-winning As It Was, All Of Those Voices is a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself. With a focus on honesty and vulnerability, this film is a refreshingly down-to-earth take on the life of a musician, capturing the real-life struggles and triumphs of a man who refused to be silenced by anyone else's expectations.

ALL OF THOSE VOICES will be screening in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, March 22.

Watch the video clip here:

About Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson is a singer and songwriter from Doncaster, UK. As a member of One Direction, Louis was part of one of the biggest musical groups of all time. Now solo, Louis is following his heart musically. Following the international success of his 2020 debut album, Walls, which has sold over 1.2 million copies, Louis recently released his new album, Faith In The Future.

The acclaimed album went to No.1 in the UK, Spain and Belgium and Top 5 in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and across Europe. In addition, he recently announced a huge 85 date global tour for 2023.

In 2021, Louis was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for breaking the record for the most live streamed concert by a solo male artist, hosting one of the biggest live stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic.

Following the huge success of the festival's 2021 debut, last August also saw the return of Louis' highly successful self-curated event, The Away From Home Festival. The one-day event was staged last year at the stunning Marenostrum Fuengirola in Malaga, Spain, hosting 18,000 fans and selling out in just 24 hours with a line-up of some of the best new British bands.




